SABER College Inducted into the Alpha Beta Kappa National Honor Society

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SABER College is honored to announce its official charter into the Alpha Beta Kappa National Honor Society (ABK), establishing the Delta Epsilon Chapter of Florida at its Miami campus. This prestigious recognition places SABER College among a select group of postsecondary institutions recognized for their superior academic standards, character development, and leadership in higher education, nationwide.

The Delta Epsilon Chapter of Florida, issued on September 25, 2025, by the Alpha Beta Kappa National Honor Society, establishes SABER College's inclusion in a community of educational institutions that uphold the highest standards of scholarship and service. It marks a historic milestone for SABER College and its core mission to prepare empathetic, skilled, and career-ready healthcare professionals.

A Milestone for Excellence in Education

The Alpha Beta Kappa National Honor Society is the premier academic honor society for America's postsecondary schools, institutes, and colleges. Chapters are granted only to institutions that demonstrate long-term commitment to excellence in education, ethical values, and professional preparation across diverse disciplines.

Being chartered as the Delta Epsilon Chapter of Florida affirms that SABER College's programs, including Professional Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, Medical Assisting, and Online ESOL, meet the Society's high standards of quality and integrity. It also recognizes the college's continued effort to empower students through a combination of academic rigor, personalized support, and professional relevance.

"This distinction reflects the collective dedication of our entire institution, our students, our faculty, and our staff," said Ms. Josefina Bonet, Chief Executive Officer of SABER College. "Alpha Beta Kappa honors colleges that not only teach with excellence but also shape leaders guided by integrity and purpose. These are the same principles that define who we are at SABER.”

Empowering Students Through Recognition and Opportunity

Membership in the Alpha Beta Kappa National Honor Society offers students recognition that extends beyond the classroom. Through this honor, SABER College students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement, character, and leadership will be eligible for formal induction into the Society.

Inducted students become part of a national community of scholars recognized by employers, graduate schools, and professional organizations for their excellence and integrity. Members receive official certificates and medallions, may wear ABK regalia at graduation, and have their names recorded in the Society's permanent register. This distinction reinforces their credibility and professional standing in the job market.

"For our students, this is far more than a symbol. It is an affirmation that their effort, discipline, and compassion have meaning," added Ms. Bonet. "Many of them balance education with family and work, and this recognition celebrates that perseverance while opening new academic and professional doors."



Strengthening SABER College's Academic Vision

The establishment of the Alpha Beta Kappa chapter at SABER College reinforces the college's vision to provide quality, accessible education in Miami, Florida, by empowering graduates to create meaningful change in their lives and communities. This achievement strengthens the college's academic foundation and highlights its commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in higher education.

For the Professional Nursing program, the recognition supports SABER College's dedication to preparing nurses who combine clinical precision with compassion, individuals ready to lead with confidence and deliver care that transforms lives across the dynamic South Florida’s healthcare landscape and beyond.

For the Physical Therapist Assistant program, the ABK chapter underscores the academic and clinical excellence required to prepare graduates who restore mobility, independence, and quality of life for their patients.

The Medical Assisting program affirms the importance of precision, empathy, and professionalism in outpatient care settings; values that align with ABK's mission of character and achievement. And for Online ESOL students, the recognition highlights the transformative power of education and communication; opening pathways to employment," further study, and personal growth in an increasingly interconnected world.

"Every program at SABER "contributes to one shared purpose: improving lives through knowledge and care," Ms. Bonet emphasized. "Joining Alpha Beta Kappa challenges us to keep raising the bar, ensuring that every graduate leaves here not only with skills but also with a sense of honor, service, and confidence."

A Legacy of Learning, Service, and Character

Founded in 1977, the Alpha Beta Kappa National Honor Society recognizes outstanding achievement across fields that are essential to modern Society. Its mission is to encourage and acknowledge superior student academic performance, character, and leadership.

SABER College now joins this distinguished legacy, reaffirming its standing as a respected institution dedicated to academic integrity and community service. With this recognition, the college strengthens its commitment to continuous improvement, excellence in instruction, and student-centered outcomes. Societies inducted into the Delta Epsilon Chapter of Florida will embody the Society's motto, Facimus, meaning We Do. The chapter will serve as a symbol of pride for the entire SABER community and as a beacon of what dedication and education can achieve together.

About SABER College

SABER College is a licensed and accredited institution located in Miami, Florida, offering associate degree programs in Professional Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Medical Assisting, as well as an Online ESOL Program for English learners across the state. The college is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE) and approved by the Florida Board of Nursing.

Since its founding, SABER College has prepared thousands of graduates for careers in healthcare and education, guided by a philosophy that blends knowledge, compassion, and service. Through its new affiliation with the Alpha Beta Kappa National Honor Society, SABER continues to honor that mission by shaping professionals who embody excellence and integrity in every step of their journey.

www.sabercollege.edu

