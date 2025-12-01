GoHighLevel Introduces Cyber Week Holiday Discount After Black Friday Ended for Global Users

GoHighLevel Cyber Week Deal

GoHighLevel launches its 2025 Cyber Week campaign, featuring half-price introductory plans for new users and holiday upgrades for customers.

GHL and their Customer Service support was absolutely amazing! Could not run my businesses with GHL and the excellent support team. Thank you!” — Darren Ayling

NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, a software-as-a-service platform used by more than 500,000 businesses worldwide, today announced details of its Cyber Week pricing framework. The holiday initiative introduces temporary, structured discounts for new and existing users, including reduced plan pricing, upgrade incentives and bundled savings on selected add-ons.==> Here's official HighLevel holiday link: http://gohighlevel.com/cyber-monday The Cyber Week promo runs from December 1st through December 7, 2025, and is designed to coincide with a period when many organizations review technology stacks, renegotiate software contracts and finalize operational plans for the coming year.Overview of the 2025 HighLevel Cyber Week pricing programGoHighLevel’s 2025 holiday initiative is organized as a two-part program that covers the Cyber Week:HighLevel Black Friday period (ended)Start: Monday, November 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. PSTEnd: Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PSTHighLevel Cyber Week period (live)Start: Monday, December 1, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PSTEnd: Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PSTLearn more at https://getplatform.link/gohighlevel-holiday Across both periods, the same promotional structure applies. New users are eligible for a three-month introductory discount, while existing users can access reduced rates on upgrades and annual plans, alongside tiered discounts for selected add-ons. The company notes that the initiative is time-limited and is meant to complement—not replace—its standard pricing model.Standard GoHighLevel plans and how the holiday pricing comparesUnder normal conditions, GoHighLevel plans are offered on both monthly and annual billing cycles:Monthly subscriptions are billed at the published rate for each plan level from the first billing cycle.Annual agreements are typically priced as 12-month commitments based on the same underlying plan structure.Add-ons such as compliance modules, branded mobile applications and advanced support tiers are purchased individually at standard published rates, with no built-in quantity discounts.Plan upgrades made during the year generally occur at the full difference between tiers, and customers moving from one level to another do so under standard pricing rules.The 2025 Cyber Week program alters this structure for a defined period in several ways:New monthly subscriptions initiated during the holiday window receive 50% off standard plan pricing for the first three months before reverting to standard rates.Existing customers upgrading to a higher tier during the program receive 50% off the upgraded plan for three months, rather than paying the full differential immediately.Eligible annual plans started or renewed between November 24 and December 7, 2025, receive 25% off the standard annual amount for the upcoming term.Selected add-ons are temporarily moved from single-price purchasing to a tiered discount model based on the number of add-ons purchased together.The company emphasizes that these variations apply only to qualifying actions taken within the promotional window. Following the conclusion of the program, new sign-ups, renewals and add-on purchases return to GoHighLevel’s standard pricing and terms.==> Here's official holiday link: http://gohighlevel.com/cyber-monday-2025/ Detailed breakdown of the 2025 Cyber Week offersNew user introductory discountBusinesses creating a new GoHighLevel account during the Cyber Week periods are eligible for:50% off standard monthly plan pricing for the first three monthsThis introductory rate applies to eligible plans initiated between December 1st and December 7, 2025. After three consecutive discounted billing cycles, the subscription transitions to the standard monthly rate associated with the selected plan.Existing user upgrade and annual incentivesFor current GoHighLevel customers, two primary incentives are included in the holiday program:Plan upgrades: Existing users upgrading from their current subscription to a higher-tier plan during the program receive 50% off the upgraded plan for three months. The discount is applied to the upgraded tier and is limited to qualifying upgrades made within the promotional dates.Annual plans: Customers who initiate or renew an eligible annual plan between November 24 and December 7, 2025, receive 25% off the standard annual pricing for that term. At the conclusion of the discounted annual period, subsequent renewals are processed at the standard rate in effect at that time, unless otherwise specified by future programs. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/gohighlevel-holiday These measures are intended to provide a structured opportunity for existing customers to expand into broader feature sets or longer-term agreements under modified initial cost conditions.Learn more at https://getplatform.link/gohighlevel-holiday GoHighLevel Add-on bundle pricingIn addition to plan-level incentives, GoHighLevel is introducing tiered bundle pricing for specific add-ons that extend the platform’s capabilities. During the Cyber Week initiative, qualified users can obtain:25% off when purchasing any 1 eligible add-on35% off when purchasing any 2 eligible add-ons50% off when purchasing any 3 eligible add-onsThe add-ons included in this holiday bundle structure are:AI Employee - Build custom agents for voice, calls, and contentHIPAA compliance – for organizations that operate in or adjacent to regulated healthcare environmentsWhite-label mobile app – for agencies and brands seeking to present a fully branded mobile experiencePremium support – for users who require enhanced service levels and prioritized assistanceWhatsApp messaging add-on – for teams incorporating WhatsApp as a communication and engagement channelWordPress hosting – for businesses integrating web hosting and funnel or site experiencesUnder standard pricing, these add-ons are typically purchased individually at their regular rates. The holiday framework groups them into a progressive discount model based on quantity to support users who want to expand multiple capabilities at once.Strategic rationale and planning alignmentGoHighLevel describes the 2025 Cyber Week program as aligned with the way many organizations approach year-end planning.“Each year, a significant portion of our customer base reassesses tools, contracts and internal workflows heading into the next calendar year,” said John Clark, Chief Product Officer at LbrtyCRM. “This program is structured so that the evaluation and expansion of GoHighLevel can take place within that same planning cycle, with temporary pricing that reflects both new adoption and deeper engagement with the platform.”According to the company, the initiative is intended to:Support new users who want to test integrated CRM and automation tools without immediately incurring full monthly feesProvide existing customers with a defined window to upgrade into higher feature tiers while moderating short-term costsEncourage exploration of specialized add-ons that some organizations may have postponed due to budget timingMaintain continuity with the long-term pricing framework by clearly defining the boundaries and duration of the holiday terms===> Get Started with HighLevel Cyber Week 50% Off Deal User segments expected to benefit from the programThe program is designed to be broadly applicable, but GoHighLevel identifies several user groups that may find the 2025 structure particularly relevant:- Marketing and digital agencies: Agencies managing multiple client accounts can leverage the upgrade discounts and add-on bundles to transition into tiers that support advanced reporting, multi-account management and white-label services. The ability to bundle add-ons such as premium support and mobile branding may be valuable for agencies formalizing or expanding service offerings.Small and medium-sized businesses: Organizations that have relied on separate tools for CRM, email, SMS, scheduling and websites may use the three-month introductory discount as an opportunity to consolidate into a single system and observe the operational impact over a defined period.Healthcare-related and compliance-conscious entities: Businesses connected to healthcare or other regulated sectors can benefit from the inclusion of the HIPAA compliance add-on in the bundled pricing structure. This configuration allows them to combine regulatory support with automation and communication features under a temporary discount model.Consultants, coaches and independent professionals: Independent service providers can use GoHighLevel to standardize client intake, appointment management, messaging and follow-up. The discounted annual option may be useful for professionals who prefer to plan their software expenses on a yearly basis.Learn more at https://getplatform.link/gohighlevel-holiday Teams and startups preparing for expansion in 2026: Scaling organizations can use the holiday window to trial higher-tier plans, integrate additional channels and refine automated processes while temporarily operating under reduced pricing. The goal is to allow teams to complete evaluations and adjustments before moving into standard pricing in the new year.HighLevel Platform capabilities available under holiday pricingAccounts that sign up or upgrade during the Cyber Week periods receive access to the same functional set associated with their chosen plan levels. The holiday program adjusts pricing and terms, but not the underlying capabilities.Key elements of the GoHighLevel platform include:Customer relationship management (CRM) to track contacts, leads and opportunitiesMarketing automation for email, SMS, voicemail, form responses and funnel eventsPage, site and funnel builders for landing pages, sales flows and lead-capture environmentsCalendar and booking tools for managing appointments and related follow-up activitiesAgency-focused features such as sub-account management and white-label branding optionsIntegrations with payment processors, advertising platforms and communication toolsAnalytics and reporting dashboards to monitor pipeline stages, campaign effectiveness and revenue attributionThe add-ons included in the holiday bundles sit on top of this core functionality to address specific needs such as regulatory compliance, branded mobile presence, extended support or integrated WordPress hosting. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/gohighlevel-holiday Implementation, eligibility and durationThe 2025 Cyber Week pricing framework applies to eligible actions taken between 8:00 a.m. PST on November 24, 2025, and 11:59 p.m. PST on December 7, 2025. The company notes that:Discounts are applied according to the type of action (new subscription, upgrade, annual term, add-on purchase) and the date it is completed within the program window.The three-month and 12-month discount periods refer to billing cycles associated with the qualifying plan or term and do not extend beyond those defined durations.Standard GoHighLevel terms of service, acceptable use policies and plan features remain in effect for all users participating in the program.The company does not anticipate extending the program beyond December 7, 2025, as part of this initiative.More information, including full terms, eligibility criteria and plan descriptions, is available on the official program information page.About GoHighLevelGoHighLevel is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform serving more than 500,000 businesses worldwide. The platform combines CRM, marketing automation, funnel building, appointment scheduling and client management tools into a single environment. Built with agencies, marketers and service-oriented organizations in mind, GoHighLevel supports users seeking to consolidate software tools, standardize processes and manage client relationships at scale.Disclaimer from Copywriter InsightsThis press release is for informational purposes only and is not issued by or on behalf of GoHighLevel. All promotional details, pricing, and dates are based on publicly available information at the time of writing and may be subject to change by GoHighLevel. No earnings or performance are guaranteed, and this communication does not constitute financial or legal advice. We're an independent entity from HighLevel and not an agent or employee. And he may receive compensation if you sign up through links in this release. The opinions expressed here are our own and are not official statements from HighLevel Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.