HCF Estate Opens Registration for Its Black Friday Investment Webinar on November 25
The webinar will introduce investors to high-growth real estate markets, offer an in-depth tour of the HCF platform, and provide early-access advantages for the Black Friday Sale, where property ownership begins from €750.
For the first time, you can own a share of premium global property. HCF Estate is breaking down barriers, offering anyone the ability to become a real estate owner in under a minute. We are committed to making wealth accessible to all.
Registration is now open for HCF Estate’s Black Friday Investment Webinar, taking place on November 25, 2025, at 7 PM GST. This virtual event marks the official pre-launch of HCF Estate’s first-ever Black Friday Investment Sale on November 28.
The webinar will introduce investors to high-growth real estate markets, provide a guided tour of the HCF Estate platform, and grant early-access privileges to the Black Friday Sale, where property ownership begins from €750. All registered participants will automatically enter a draw to receive a special gift from HCF Group.
A Milestone for Accessible Global Real Estate
Richard Demichele, CEO & Founder of HCF Group, shared the company’s mission:
“Real estate should not be exclusive; it should be accessible. For the first time, anyone can own a share in premium global property with HCF Estate in less than a minute. This sale is our commitment to democratizing wealth creation across the world.”
HCF Estate’s expanding portfolio spans Europe and Southeast Asia, with Indonesia and Thailand emerging as standout regions thanks to tourism growth, infrastructure development, and rising international demand.
HCF Estate Platform Highlights
Over 150 early investors
14.5 million HCF Tokens in circulation
Over 100 listed properties
€2,483,692.50 invested in Chumphon, Thailand — the platform’s top-performing asset
Smart-contract transactions completed in under 60 seconds
“The Great Investment Hour: Build Your Legacy in 60 Seconds”
Official Webinar Agenda
Welcome Remarks
Richard Demichele, CEO & Founder, HCF Group
Panel Discussion: “Investing in Paradise — The Future of Sustainable Luxury”
Panelists:
Farshad Heydarian — Luxury Real Estate Influencer
Vincenzo Stasi — Senior Sales Manager, HCF Property
Amedeo Vittorio Iasci — Financial Content Creator
Alberto Callestar — Digital Lifestyle Creator
Feature Insights
Why Lombok
Presented by Enrico Lubrano Lavadera, International Director Consultant, HCF Property
“The world is now waking up to Lombok. Tourism is booming, infrastructure is expanding, and investors are securing beachfront opportunities before the global spotlight fully arrives.”
Why Chumphon
Presented by Atty. Simone Barbieri, HCF Group Lawyer, highlighting the asset’s exceptional demand and investor traction.
Eden Paradise (Albania)
Presented by Mattia Demichele, European Sales Director, HCF Group
Southeast Asia Portfolio Showcase
Green Paradise Indonesia & Lux Harmony Thailand
Presented by Richard Demichele, CEO & Founder, HCF Group
Featured Insight: Lombok’s Rise
Ahead of the event, Enrico Lubrano Lavadera reaffirmed Lombok’s momentum as a world-class investment hub. His session will cover the island’s accelerating tourism wave, rapid infrastructure upgrades, and why early investors are positioning themselves before global demand peaks.
Why Investors Should Attend
Financial creator and panelist Jashi (Amedeo Vittorio Iasci) encouraged investors not to miss out:
“I always tell my followers: opportunities like this never come twice. If you’ve ever dreamed of investing, traveling, or owning a piece of paradise, your journey begins with this webinar.”
Attendees will receive practical, step-by-step guidance for navigating the Black Friday Sale — from platform walkthroughs to market insights and early-access instructions designed to help them secure the best opportunities.
Fractional Ownership: A New Era of Real Estate Access
HCF Estate’s technology-driven model unlocks global exposure through:
Fractional ownership starting at €750 during Black Friday
Fully digital onboarding and verification
Smart-contract-enabled purchases
Instant buy-in capabilities
This structure offers cross-border access, lower entry points, and institutional-grade transparency — without the traditional barriers of full-property ownership.
Register Now
Sign up for the Black Friday Investment Webinar:
https://forms.gle/beqKw9QANPWh33Xw6
Attendees Receive:
Priority access to Black Friday opportunities
Exclusive investor benefits
Automatic entry to win special prizes
Registration is open globally on a first-come, first-served basis.
