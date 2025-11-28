GoHighLevel Launches Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deal 2025 Offer for CRM Lovers

HighLevel Black Friday Sale

HighLevel Black Friday 2025 offers new users 50% off their first three months and provides existing customers with upgrade and annual discount options.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, a SaaS platform used by more than 500,000 businesses worldwide, today announced a 2025 holiday pricing program that spans both Black Friday and Cyber Week. The time-limited initiative introduces tiered discounts for new and existing users, including reduced subscription pricing and bundled savings on selected add-ons.The program runs from November 24 through December 7, 2025, and is designed to coincide with year-end planning, technology review and budget allocation periods across many organizations. Holiday program structure and key datesThe 2025 initiative is organized into two consecutive phases:Black Friday phase- Start: Monday, November 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. PST- End: Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PSTCyber Week phase- Start: Monday, December 1, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PST- End: Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PSTDuring both phases, GoHighLevel is making the same promotional terms available, allowing users a two-week window to review options, compare plans, and align decisions with internal timelines.Discounts available for new and existing usersThe holiday pricing program includes separate incentives for new accounts and current GoHighLevel customers.For new usersNew accounts created within the Black Friday or Cyber Week windows qualify for:- 50% off the standard monthly subscription price for the first three monthsThis introductory rate applies to the selected eligible plan and is automatically adjusted to standard pricing after the three-month period concludes. For existing usersCurrent GoHighLevel customers who take action during the program window may access the following:- 50% off for three months when upgrading from a current subscription to a higher-tier plan- 25% off annual plans when starting or renewing a 12-month term during the holiday programThe three-month upgrade discount is linked to the upgraded plan level and limited to qualifying upgrades made during the promotional dates. The 25% annual discount applies to eligible annual subscriptions initiated or renewed between November 24 and December 7, 2025.Add-on bundle incentivesIn addition to plan-based discounts, GoHighLevel is introducing structured pricing for selected add-ons that extend the platform's capabilities.During the 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Week program, qualified accounts can access:- 25% off when purchasing any 1 eligible add-on- 35% off when purchasing any 2 eligible add-ons- 50% off when purchasing any 3 eligible add-onsPopular add-ons included in this bundled structure are:- AI Employee- HIPAA compliance- White-label mobile app- Premium support- WhatsApp messaging add-on- WordPress hostingThese options are frequently used by agencies, regulated businesses and organizations with heightened branding, support or infrastructure requirements. How the HighLevel holiday sale pricing differs from standard GoHighLevel plansUnder typical conditions, GoHighLevel plans and add-ons are billed at publicly listed rates without temporary reductions, upgrade credits or quantity-based discounts. Plan transitions generally occur at the full cost difference between tiers, and add-ons are priced individually.The 2025 holiday program temporarily adjusts this model in three main ways:- A three-month introductory rate at 50% off for eligible new subscriptions- A three-month 50% discount on qualified upgrades undertaken by existing users- A 25% discount on annual plans and a tiered structure for selected add-on bundlesWhen the program ends on December 7, 2025, new sign-ups, renewals and purchases revert to standard pricing. The company indicates that this initiative is time-bound and is not intended to signal a permanent change in its pricing framework. Who can benefit most from the 2025 GoHighLevel programGoHighLevel reports that the holiday program is relevant to a wide range of users but notes that certain groups may find it especially aligned with current needs:Marketing and digital agencies: Agencies coordinating multiple client accounts can use the upgrade discounts and add-on bundles to expand into higher tiers that support white-label branding, advanced reporting and premium support.Small and medium-sized businesses: Organizations looking to consolidate CRM, marketing automation, funnel building and appointment management into a single environment can test the platform under reduced initial costs, supported by the three-month introductory pricing.Healthcare and regulated sectors: Entities operating in healthcare, wellness or similar regulated segments may focus on the HIPAA compliance add-on, which is included in the bundled discount scheme and can be paired with core automation and communication tools.Consultants, coaches and independent professionals: Individuals managing client pipelines, programs or cohorts gain access to integrated booking, messaging and nurture sequences, with the annual plan discount offering a longer-term cost structure for those ready to commit.Growing teams and startups preparing for 2026: Businesses planning expansion in the coming year can use the program to evaluate higher-tier features and integrations, assess fit, and decide on standard-rate usage after the promotional term.The company notes that the structure was designed to be applicable both to first-time adopters and to users scaling up existing deployments.Core capabilities available under promotional plansRegardless of whether accounts are new or upgrading, users participating in the holiday program receive access to the same feature set associated with their chosen plan level. GoHighLevel's core capabilities include:- Integrated CRM and pipeline tools for tracking leads, contacts and opportunities- Marketing automation across email, SMS, voicemail, forms and funnels- Page and funnel builders for landing pages, sales flows and lead capture experiences- Calendar and appointment management with automated reminders and follow-up options- Agency-centric features such as white-label branding and multi-account management- Extensive integrations with payment providers, ad platforms and communication services- Reporting and analytics to review campaign performance, revenue attribution and pipeline metricsAdd-ons provide additional layers, such as regulatory compliance, mobile app branding, enhanced support and extended hosting. Rationale for the timing and structureThe company indicates that the holiday timing is intended to align with a period when many organizations review their technology stacks and vendor relationships."Many of our customers and prospective users of HighLevel SaaS program conduct their planning for the coming year in the final quarter," said Josh Blade. "By concentrating this program around Black Friday and Cyber Week, we are making it easier for teams to evaluate a consolidated platform at a moment when they are already assessing systems and processes. The tiered incentives are designed to reflect different stages of adoption, from pilot implementations to more mature agency deployments."According to GoHighLevel, the program also provides a structured way for existing users to add capabilities they may have postponed, such as additional support levels or compliance modules, without altering their long-term contractual arrangements. Cyber Week continuation and program closeAll discounts available during the Black Friday portion of the program remain in effect throughout the Cyber Week phase, concluding at 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, December 7, 2025. After this date, new purchases and renewals are processed under standard pricing and terms.Further information, including full terms, eligibility criteria and plan details, is available on the program’s official information page.About GoHighLevelGoHighLevel is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform serving more than 500,000 businesses worldwide. The platform brings together CRM, marketing automation, funnel building, appointment scheduling and client management capabilities in a single environment. Designed with agencies, marketers and service-based organizations in mind, GoHighLevel supports users seeking to standardize processes, reduce tool fragmentation and manage client relationships at scale.Disclaimer from Copywriter InsightsThis press release is for informational purposes only and is not issued by or on behalf of GoHighLevel. All promotional details, pricing, and dates are based on publicly available information at the time of writing and may be subject to change by GoHighLevel. No earnings or performance are guaranteed, and this communication does not constitute financial or legal advice. We're an independent entity from HighLevel and not an agent or employee. And he may receive compensation if you sign up through links in this release. The opinions expressed here are our own and are not official statements from HighLevel Inc.

