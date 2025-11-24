Surge in Retail Shrinkage Prompts Call for Structured Loss-Prevention Strategies in Vancouver, BC

Get industry insights for loss prevention tactics for Vancouver, BC businesses.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As retail theft continues to surge across Canadian retailers, one Vancouver security firm is highlighting a practical five-step framework for businesses to safeguard their inventory, reduce shrinkage figures, and protect their bottom line. The dramatic uptick underscores the urgency for retailers and warehouses to adopt a proactive approach to loss prevention, one that extends beyond reactive security responses to a more structured, systematic strategy that protects businesses.The different types of loss preventionWe discovered that retailers often point to three main sources of preventable loss:Internal theft — Employees misusing access, skimming cash or processing fraudulent returns.External theft — Customers concealing merchandise, or organized groups operating coordinated theft.Administrative errors — Inventory mismatches, pricing mistakes or weaknesses in process control that allow unnoticed shrinkage.While speaking with Herald Security , they mentioned their clients in the Vancouver area can reach $3,000 – $4,000 per week in lost inventory for grocery stores.Lessons to prevent loss preventionWith the help of Herald Security, this free blueprint gives business owners a framework to begin assessing the gaps in their security for loss prevention Conduct a Risk Assessment: Evaluate your facility for blind spots, past incident patterns and inventory discrepancies to prioritize your most critical vulnerabilities.Install Surveillance & Access-Control Systems: Use CCTV, alarms and door-control technology to monitor entrances/exits and high-value zones.Train Employees on Security Protocols: Staff are your first defence. Good training builds awareness of suspicious behaviour, cash-handling best practices and internal reporting procedures.Partner with a Loss-Prevention Specialist: Engaging professional security services—trained in retail shrinkage trends—can bolster your deterrence and incident-response capability.Monitor, Audit & Adjust Regularly: A static plan is ineffective in a dynamic threat environment. Regular audits, inventory checks and surveillance reviews keep your controls up to date.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.