Chenin Orthodontic Group, Dr. David Chenin, Named 'Top Orthodontist' - Best Orthodontic Office in Las Vegas

Dr. David Chenin and the doctors of Chenin Orthodontic Group team have been voted "Top Orthodontist" - best orthodontic practice Las Vegas / Henderson, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chenin Orthodontic Group is proud to announce that Dr. David Chenin and the practice’s clinical team have been recognized as Top Orthodontist in the September 2025 issue of Desert Companion , a leading lifestyle and professional publication serving the Las Vegas Valley.This recognition is particularly significant because the award is based on votes from dental peers (other dentists) throughout Southern Nevada. Local dentists select colleagues they trust most with patient care, making this honor a meaningful testament to the practice’s long-standing reputation , clinical excellence, and commitment to patient-centered orthodontics.“We are truly humbled to receive this award,” said Dr. David Chenin, Orthodontist at Chenin Orthodontic Group . “Being recognized by fellow dental professionals—those who deeply understand the intricacies of clinical care—is both an honor and a reflection of the passion and dedication our team brings to every patient experience.”Chenin Orthodontic Group has been serving Las Vegas and Henderson families for almost 50 years, combining advanced orthodontic technologies with a personalized, relationship-focused approach. Chenin Orthodontic group and Dr. David Chenin have been named "best orthodontist" multiple times over they decades because the practice remains committed to delivering exceptional treatment outcomes, fostering community partnerships, and maintaining the highest standards of orthodontic care.Chenin Orthodontic Group extends its gratitude to:• Dental colleagues for their trust and professional recognition• Wonderful patients who make their work meaningful• The Las Vegas community for continued support across generationsThis award reinforces the practice’s mission to provide outstanding orthodontic care and to create confident, healthy smiles for patients of all ages.About Chenin Orthodontic Group: Chenin Orthodontic Group is a family-founded, community-focused orthodontic practice serving Las Vegas and Henderson since 1978. Led by Dr. David Chenin and supported by a highly trained team, the practice offers comprehensive orthodontic services including Invisalign, advanced digital scanning technology, custom appliances, and patient-centered treatment approaches.For more information, visit www.cheninortho.com Media Contact:Chenin Orthodontic Group(702) 735-1010info@cheninortho.comLas Vegas • Henderson, NV

