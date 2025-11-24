Steamboat Base Village®: THE CROWN JEWEL OF SKIING® Moving Forward, Securing Steamboat’s Future as a World-Class Resort

Future Second Base at Steamboat Steamboat Base Village Ski-in Access

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited Steamboat Base Village® (http://steamboatmountain.com/), a visionary second base for the Steamboat Ski Area, is officially moving forward. This transformative development will redefine the skiing and outdoor recreation experience in Steamboat Springs, generating billions of dollars in economic activity and elevating the resort into one of the premier destinations in the world.

Approved originally in 1970 by the U.S. Forest Service, the Steamboat Springs community, and the Steamboat Ski Company, the 59-acre slope-side property was mandated as a second base to balance skier traffic and expand access to the mountain. After decades of delay, the project is now set to deliver on its promise.

A New Era for Steamboat Ski Area

The pedestrian slope-side village, branded The Crown Jewel of Skiing®, will feature:

• The Steamboat Conference Center.

• Luxury hotels, exclusive residences, and private clubs.

• Elegant shops, fine dining, and wellness facilities.

• Direct access to hundreds of acres of new ski terrain on Steamboat Mountain® and Pioneer Ridge.

The addition of this second base will significantly relieve overcrowding at the existing base, which currently supports more than 1.45 million skier visits annually. With this new expansion, Steamboat Ski Area’s carrying capacity will sustainably expand to over 2.35 million skier visits per year, ensuring smoother logistics and vastly enhanced guest experience.

Four-Season Adventure & Economic Vitality

Beyond winter sports, Steamboat Base Village® will anchor premier summer recreation, including exceptional hiking, mountain biking, and guided nature experiences. Visitors will enjoy breathtaking alpine views, creek-side architecture, and seamless access to the surrounding U.S. National Forest, driving year-round economic growth for the region. The total economic activity generated by the development is projected to exceed $8.5 billion for the Steamboat Springs community, securing permanent, high-quality jobs and diversifying the local tax base.

________________________________________

Honoring Steamboat’s Heritage

Rooted in the legacy of Ski Town USA®, home to Howelsen Hill—the oldest continuously operating ski area in the United States and training ground for more Olympic skiers than any other American town—the new village will celebrate Steamboat’s authentic Western heritage while embracing modern luxury and convenience.

________________________________________

Statement from FallsCreek Group LLC

“Steamboat Base Village® is more than a development—it’s the fulfillment of a historic mandate and a bold step into the future,” said Thomas Grant, Managing Partner of FallsCreek Group LLC. “This project will definitively balance skier traffic, unlock major new terrain, and create a world-class, four-season destination that honors Steamboat’s unique heritage while securing its economic future with a multi-billion-dollar investment in the region.”

