Prime Minister Carney meets with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

CANADA, November 22 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Prime Minister Carney and President von der Leyen discussed the EU-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future launched earlier this year, welcomed progress on its implementation, and discussed priorities for cooperation over the next year, such as critical minerals, clean energy, AI, and defence. As Canada diversifies its trade and doubles its non-U.S. exports, there are vast opportunities for Canada and the EU to elevate their relationship even further.

In the near term, the leaders will focus on concluding negotiations on a bilateral agreement for Canada’s participation in the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, to accelerate defence procurement and industrial opportunities for Canada.

The Prime Minister and the President reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine as discussions evolve on a peace plan to end Russia’s war of aggression.

Prime Minister Carney and President von der Leyen agreed to remain in close contact.