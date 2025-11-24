70 Years of Comfort Food and Community: Lucky Wishbone Reaches Milestone Anniversary

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seventy years ago this fall, George and Peggy Brown welcomed their first customers to Lucky Wishbone , a small family restaurant that would become one of Anchorage’s most beloved institutions. Built almost entirely by George and his co-worker, Sven Jonasson, the 5th Avenue building survived the 1964 Good Friday earthquake—then the world’s second largest ever recorded—and has remained a neighborhood landmark. To this day, Lucky Wishbone is a cornerstone of Anchorage’s dining scene, known for its crispy fried chicken, juicy burgers and hand-crafted milkshakes.Since 1955, Lucky Wishbone has brought people together over generous portions, friendly service and a nostalgic, come-as-you-are atmosphere. What began as a then innovative hybrid of dine-in and takeout service has grown into an iconic gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Its commitment to fresh ingredients, homemade flavors and a century old family fried chicken recipe has never wavered. In recognition of its enduring impact, Lucky Wishbone was honored this year as Alaska’s first recipient of the James Beard Foundation’s “America’s Classics” Award, which is given to locally and independently owned restaurants with timeless appeal, beloved in their region for food that reflects the character and cultural traditions of its community.Lucky Wishbone’s three owners each have a long history with the restaurant. Carolina Stacey has worked there since 1994; Heidi Heinrich was hired as the restaurant’s first hostess in 1979; and Patricia Brown Heller, daughter of founders George and Peggy Brown, got her start peeling potatoes at Lucky Wishbone before school. Together, they credit the Anchorage community for decades of loyalty. “Our guests are like family,” said Brown Heller. “We’re honored to celebrate this milestone with everyone who has helped make Lucky Wishbone an Alaskan tradition.”In honor of its 70th anniversary, Lucky Wishbone is donating a portion of its proceeds during the month of November to local organizations feeding families in need.As Lucky Wishbone looks ahead, it remains committed to the same simple promise that has defined it for seven decades: generous portions, exceptional comfort food and heartfelt service—one meal, one visit and one memory at a time.About Lucky Wishbone RestaurantLocated in Anchorage at 1033 East 5th Avenue, Lucky Wishbone Restaurant has been family-owned and operated since 1955, specializing in comfort food classics and more.

