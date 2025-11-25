Major Expansion: CoreHaus Fitness Growing Its Club Pilates Footprint on a Global Scale

CoreHaus Fitness

CoreHaus Fitness Reveals Strategic Expansion Plan to Build a Leading Presence in the Club Pilates System

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoreHaus Fitness Announces Major Expansion, Moving Toward Building One of the Largest Footprints with the Club Pilates BrandCoreHaus Fitness, a rapidly growing fitness organization, proudly announces its strategic expansion and commitment to building one of the largest footprints within the Club Pilates brand, both nationwide and internationally. With multiple studios already thriving and plans to open 50-100 locations in the next 5–10 years, CoreHaus Fitness is positioning itself as a major leader in the boutique fitness industry.Founded with a mission to inspire healthier communities through movement and connection, CoreHaus Fitness has established a reputation for operational excellence, strong leadership, and an unwavering dedication to member experience. Each Club Pilates studio operated under the CoreHaus umbrella reflects the company’s passion for delivering transformative, accessible fitness experiences for people of all fitness levels.“CoreHaus Fitness was built on the foundation of creating opportunity — for our members, our teams, and the communities we serve,” said Kory Angelin, President and Chief Operating Officer of CoreHaus Fitness. “Our goal is not only to expand the Club Pilates brand but to elevate what it means to deliver a world-class experience. Every new studio represents our belief that movement changes lives.”CoreHaus Fitness attributes its rapid growth to three key pillars:People: Investing in passionate leaders, instructors, and staff who embody the CoreHaus values of integrity, excellence, and community.Performance: Utilizing data, systems, and training to maintain consistency and operational excellence across every location.Purpose: Building a fitness culture centered around empowerment, education, and inclusivity.As part of its long-term strategy, CoreHaus Fitness is expanding across multiple regions, with each new location designed to reflect the company’s modern, community-first approach to fitness. By aligning with the industry-leading Club Pilates brand — known for its innovative approach to reformer-based Pilates — CoreHaus Fitness is setting new standards in the boutique wellness space.“Club Pilates has transformed how people think about fitness, and we’re proud to play a leading role in bringing that experience to more communities across the country,” added Angelin. “We’re building more than studios — we’re building a legacy.”For more information about Corehaus Fitness, its studios, and upcoming openings, visit https://www.corehausfitness.com/ About CoreHaus FitnessCoreHaus Fitness is a premier boutique fitness operator dedicated to building, owning, and managing top-performing studios under nationally recognized brands. With a vision to expand both nationwide and internationally and a mission to inspire healthier communities through movement, CoreHaus Fitness combines innovation, leadership, and purpose to deliver world-class fitness experiences.For all media and podcast requests, please contact the following:Media Contact:Ashli NicholsMarketing ManagerCorehaus FitnessAshli@corehausfitness.com

