G20: South Africa defies geopolitical bullying and puts inequality emergency on global agenda, says Oxfam

In reaction to the G20 communique, Oxfam International Head of Inequality Policy and Advocacy, Max Lawson said:

“This is the first ever meeting of world leaders, in history, where the inequality emergency was put at the centre of the agenda. This is testament to South Africa’s leadership – one that put the billions before the billionaires.”

“South Africa has set an example to the world in ensuring the G20 stood firm and collectively agreed on a leader’s declaration – defending multilateralism – despite powerful opposition.

“Nevertheless, it is disappointing that rich countries and their allies watered down the communique – which for example does not reflect the clear momentum worldwide for taxing the super-rich.

“Never has the choice between a world of global oligarchy or equality been clearer. Inequality is a political choice. Taxing the ultra-rich, addressing the debt and climate crises and investing in a fairer future are choices that can and must be made by countries – irrespective of who is in charge of the G20.

“An immediate step that all countries must take is to support the creation of a new global Independent Panel on Inequality – a plan that South Africa, Spain, Brazil and multiple countries now champion.”