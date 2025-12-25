JIEZOU POWER Expands Global Reach as Exporter of Compact Substations and Power Infrastructure

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the evolving landscape of global power infrastructure, JIEZOU POWER has established itself as a significant exporter of compact substations and comprehensive energy solutions. As international markets transition toward sustainable and decentralized energy frameworks, the demand for modular, space-efficient power distribution units has increased. JIEZOU POWER addresses these requirements through the engineering of high-performance systems designed for modern grid integration.Established in 1989, the company operates a 200,000-square-meter facility with the technical capacity to manage large-scale power grid initiatives and power plant installations. The organization’s project history includes 500kV EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts, 230kV hydroelectric power plants, and 115kV power substations. This technical background has positioned the firm as a consistent participant in the international energy sector.The company’s growth as a compact substation exporter reflects a focus on modular distribution technology. Compact substations serve as a critical component of modern electricity networks, providing integrated solutions for urban environments, industrial zones, and remote locations where space is limited. These units house transformers, switchgear, and protective components within a single enclosure. JIEZOU POWER’s equipment is manufactured to align with international standards, including ANSI, IEEE, DOE2016, CSA, and IEC60076, facilitating integration into diverse global environments.The power industry is currently undergoing a shift driven by renewable energy integration and the modernization of existing infrastructure. The increasing use of solar and wind energy necessitates grid solutions capable of managing intermittent generation. Furthermore, the electrification of transport and industry requires more resilient distribution networks. JIEZOU POWER provides advanced substation solutions designed for smart-grid compatibility, featuring two-way communication and real-time monitoring capabilities. By focusing on technical development, the company contributes to the establishment of resilient energy frameworks in multiple countries.Technical Capabilities and Infrastructure SolutionsThe operational model of JIEZOU POWER is based on a vertically integrated structure encompassing design, manufacturing, and installation. This internal oversight is intended to maintain quality across the production cycle. The company’s manufacturing facility produces both oil-type and dry-type distribution transformers, with a maximum capacity reaching 500kV and 480MVA. The product range also includes Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) and complete substation assemblies.The application scenarios for JIEZOU POWER’s products are diverse. These solutions are utilized in industrial plants, commercial developments, and large-scale infrastructure projects such as railways and ports. The equipment is also applied in renewable energy sectors, specifically for power collection in solar and wind farms. Additionally, the company provides specialized equipment for hydroelectric power plants, which requires high-voltage durability.Beyond standard manufacturing, the organization provides technical solutions tailored to specific project requirements. This includes intelligent substation systems that utilize digital monitoring to support predictive maintenance and grid stability. By implementing these digital tools, operators can monitor performance and manage system efficiency. The company provides a full service cycle from initial design through to installation and technical support.The organization’s project portfolio includes work for utilities and industrial corporations across several continents. These projects involve large-scale grid developments and high-voltage installations that require adherence to specific technical standards and delivery timelines. These completed works demonstrate the company’s ability to meet the requirements of complex infrastructure projects globally.In summary, JIEZOU POWER operates as a provider of infrastructure components essential to the global energy transition. Through the delivery of standardized and specialized power solutions, the company supports the development of international power networks. Further technical specifications and service details are available at the company’s official website: https://www.jiezoupower.com/

