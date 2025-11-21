Fourteen Defendants Indicted For Drug Conspiracy And Related Charges

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that the following individuals were each indicted for Drug Conspiracy, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 846, 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 841(b)(1)(B), punishable by not less than 10 years’ imprisonment and up to a $10,000,000 fine:

JERRY LEE GRIST, age 66, of Atoka, Oklahoma;

TOMMY BLAKE McCARY, age 74, of Wright City, Oklahoma;

MEAGON RASHEL BOX, age 39, of Atoka, Oklahoma;

LESLIE GALE BELLETTINI, age 67, of Coalgate, Oklahoma;

SHAWNDA LA DAWN RUSSELL, age 55, of Ada, Oklahoma;

GLENN ROGER HYDE, age 65, of Ada, Oklahoma;

JEFFERY LANCE DEAVER, age 56, of Tishomingo, Oklahoma;

JESUS MARTIN OLIVARES VASQUEZ, SR., age 58, of Mexico;

DEAN DEWAYNE HENSLEE, age 52, of Idabel, Oklahoma;

ANGIE EULALIA NUNEZ a/k/a Angie Farrell, age 51, of Durant, Oklahoma;

DAVID GEORGE NUNEZ, age 56, of Durant, Oklahoma;

RAYMOND ERWIN WELCH, age 57, of Dallas, Texas;

WILLA MARGARETTE WEAR, age 47, of Atoka, Oklahoma; and

CLIFFORD EUGENE BERRY, age 61, of Atoka, Oklahoma.

In addition to federal Drug Conspiracy charges, JERRY LEE GRIST and DEAN DEWAYNE HENSLEE each face additional charges for Distribution of Methamphetamine, punishable by not less than 10 years’ imprisonment and up to a $10,000,000 fine; LESLIE GALE BELLETTINI faces additional charges for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, punishable by not less than 10 years’ imprisonment and up to a $10,000,000 fine, and for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and up to a $1,000,000 fine; and ANGIE EULALIA NUNEZ and DAVID GEORGE NUNEZ each face an additional charge for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and up to a $1,000,000 fine.

The Indictment alleges that beginning in or about June 2024 and continuing until on or about the date of the indictment, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere, the defendants willfully and knowingly combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed together, and with others known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to commit offenses against the United States, namely the possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The charges arose from a joint investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Quapaw Nation Marshals, the Miami, Oklahoma Police Department, the Wyandotte Nation Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department, the Atoka County Sheriff’s Department, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department, the Oklahoma District 16 Drug Task Force, the Oklahoma District 18 Drug Task Force, the Oklahoma District 22 Drug Task Force, the Durant Police Department, the Internal Revenue Service—Criminal Investigations Division, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A grand jury Indictment does not constitute evidence of guilt. A grand jury Indictment is a method of bringing formal charges against the defendant. All defendants are presumed innocent of the charges and may not be found guilty unless evidence establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

These charges are part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of United States law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States. HSTF Oklahoma City comprises agents and officers from the DEA and FBI, with the prosecution being led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Howanitz is prosecuting this case on behalf of the United States.