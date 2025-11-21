Three Defendants Sentenced For Their Roles In California-Based Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Court Judge William F. Jung has sentenced Hopeton Goslin (57, St. Petersburg) to 20 years in federal prison, Tony Marsh (25, Bradenton) to 10 years in federal prison, and Colin Zirpoli (46, Sarasota) to 30 months in federal prison for their roles in conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Middle District of Florida.

According to court documents, as well as testimony and evidence presented during court hearings in the case, in February of 2024, the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating Colin Zirpoli for suspected methamphetamine distribution, which led to led to Zirpoli’s supplier, Elizabeth Poff. The investigation into Poff led to her supplier, Tony Marsh, which led investigators to Marh’s supplier, Hopeton Goslin. Search warrants for Goslin’s home and storage unit led to the recovery of over 45 kilograms of methamphetamine. Goslin, Marsh, Poff, and Zirpoli all pled guilty to their roles in the conspiracy. Poff was previously sentenced to 37 months in federal custody.

Subsequent investigation led to the identification of Goslin’s source of supply in San Diego, California, an origin city for narcotics to be distributed to the east coast. Agents identified Omar Pitter as Goslin’s source of supply, and the investigation revealed that Pitter had been shipping Goslin cocaine and methamphetamine since 2023 via FedEx and UPS. Investigators testified at trial that the estimated combined weights of the shipments were 34 kilograms of cocaine and 697 pounds of methamphetamine.

Pitter, and two additional co-defendants, Keona Fulton and Ciarra Guss, were arrested in California. Their case proceeded to trial in September of this year and a federal jury convicted Pitter and Guss of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine on September 25, 2025. The jury also convicted Pitter and Fulton of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Pitter, Guss’s and Fulton’s sentencings are scheduled for December 2025.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Petersburg Police Department, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Samantha Newman.