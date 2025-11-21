Ocala Convicted Felon Who Attempted To Pawn A Firearm Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison

Ocala, Florida – United States District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Shymiere Montese Howell (31, Ocala) to five years in federal prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition affecting commerce by a convicted felon. Howell entered a guilty plea to the offense on July 22, 2025.

According to court documents, Howell is a 19-time convicted felon with prior convictions that include possession of a firearm by a felon, child neglect, felony battery, and drug possession. On November 8, 2024, Howell entered a Leesburg pawn shop and attempted to sell a loaded handgun. When law enforcement arrived at the pawn shop, Howell attempted to push past them and run out of the store. He was quickly apprehended. As a convicted felon, Howell is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Leesburg Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William S. Hamilton.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).