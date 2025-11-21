New Orleans Man Sentenced For Federal Drug Trafficking and Weapons Violations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA –CYRIL HOFFMAN, JR. (“HOFFMAN”), age 27, was sentenced on November 12, 2025 by U.S. District Judge Darrel J. Papillion to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, along with a $400 mandatory special assessment fee, after previously pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(D); possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and receipt of a firearm while under indictment, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(n) and 924(a)(1)(D).

According to court documents, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant at HOFFMAN’s residence on August 20, 2021. FBI personnel recovered marijuana that HOFFMAN intended to sell, and six firearms from HOFFMAN’s bedroom: a Brothers LA Arms .300 millimeter caliber semi-automatic pistol, loaded with a 60 round magazine; a Palmetto State Armory PA-15, .223/5.56 millimeter caliber semi-automatic rifle, loaded with a 30 round magazine; an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15, 5.56 millimeter caliber semi-automatic pistol, loaded with a high-capacity magazine containing live rounds; a Glock 23, .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, loaded with 20 live rounds; a Glock 19, nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol, loaded with 14 live rounds; and a Glock 17, nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol, loaded with 17 live rounds.

A few weeks before the execution of the search warrant, HOFFMAN was indicted in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court for six felony offenses, including four counts of attempted second degree murder, and one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder. Following the search warrant, HOFFMAN was arrested on those charges but later bonded out of jail in June 2022. On October 25, 2022, while still under indictment and awaiting trial in Orleans Parish, deputies with the United States Marshals Service encountered HOFFMAN inside a motel room in New Orleans East. There was a Glock 22, .40 caliber firearm inside the room, which HOFFMAN denied was his. However, the FBI later found messages that HOFFMAN sent to a third-party admitting he was in possession of the gun. HOFFMAN continued to sell marijuana while on bond and on May 17, 2023, FBI personnel executed another search warrant at HOFFMAN’s new residence and recovered marijuana, digital scales, and packaging supplies for distribution.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

The case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David Berman of the Violent Crime Unit.

