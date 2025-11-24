Christian Author D.L. Crager Shares How Families Can Avoid Holiday Meltdowns: A Chaotic World, a Calm Christmas

D.L. Crager

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a year marked by global tension, economic uncertainty, and emotional overload, families are entering the holiday season feeling more drained than festive. But Christian author D.L. Crager, known for his uplifting, faith-centered storytelling, believes a peaceful Christmas is still within reach, even in the most chaotic times.

“People are exhausted, overwhelmed, and stretched thin,” Crager says. “But Christmas was never meant to be another source of stress. It’s supposed to be a reminder of God’s steadiness in a world that shakes.”

A revered voice in modern Christian literature, Crager is offering families simple, practical, faith-driven tools for restoring peace at home. Drawing on decades of biblical insight and personal experience, he encourages families to embrace what he calls ‘quiet resilience’ — the intentional choice to slow down, prioritize presence over perfection, and center the season on Christ rather than chaos.

“When people get stressed, it’s usually because they’re putting too much pressure on themselves,” Crager explains. “Pressure to buy more presents, plan more activities, do more of everything. We live in a society of ‘more,’ and that constant push is exhausting for families.”

Crager’s guidance comes at a time when households across the country are feeling the strain of rising costs, packed schedules, and emotional burnout. Many parents feel torn between creating magical holiday moments for their children and simply keeping up with everyday responsibilities. According to Crager, the solution is not to do more, but to choose intentionally what truly matters.

With his signature warmth and clarity, Crager encourages families to view this holiday season not as a performance but as an invitation, a chance to lay down burdens, embrace simplicity, and remember what Christmas truly celebrates.

“Asking families to ‘slow down’ sounds impossible,” Crager acknowledges. “But slowing down doesn’t mean stopping life. It means choosing what matters most. Instead of cramming your calendar, go back to basics: quality time and gentle conversations. Be conscious of the moments you’re creating.”

Crager shares his own family’s evolution in holiday traditions. “My wife and I started reducing the amount of stuff we bought. As Americans, we’re blessed, and we want to shower our children with everything. In divorced families, there’s often competition over who can buy more. In traditional families, media pressure pushes us in the same way. But more isn’t better.”

He encourages families to replace excess with meaningful connection. “Start with family activities,” Crager suggests. “Kids enjoy gifts for a few hours, then the credit card bills arrive. My wife and I showered our kids and grandkids for years, and we unknowingly raised the bar on expectations. Now we’re lowering that bar to reality. What do we truly value? Time with one another. This is the season of acceptance. Our Lord and Savior was born on this day, in complete innocence. Focus on accepting that truth, and your whole perspective this holiday season will change.”

Crager’s work continues to inspire believers with messages of hope, resilience, and faith-filled living. This Christmas, his message is clear: helping families reclaim the season as a time of grace, calm, and spiritual renewal.

About D.L. Crager

D.L. Crager is a respected Christian author, teacher, and entrepreneur known for blending relatable human struggles with powerful biblical truths. With numerous published books and more on the way, he has become a trusted voice for families seeking spiritual clarity, emotional resilience, and hope-filled living. Alongside his wife, Shelly Crager, a dynamic force in Christian education and a longtime leader in faith-based schools, Crager draws from decades of experience as a parent, grandparent, and ministry leader. His writing is heartfelt, practical, and uplifting, encouraging readers to trust God deeply and approach life with renewed purpose and expectation.

