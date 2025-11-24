Kalimna Announces Mobile App for Arabic AI Phone Agents on iOS and Android

Kalimna AI today launched the first AI voice agents platform engineered specifically for Arabic dialect recognition rather than adapted from English-language systems Kalimna AI App

New iOS and Android companion app gives executives real-time visibility into AI-powered calls, campaigns and leads on the go

Businesses in the GCC want to manage operations from their phone, They want to know, how their AI agents are performing. This app gives them that visibility in a clear, practical way.” — Ismail Ramadan

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalimna, an Arabic AI phone agent platform serving businesses in the Gulf region, today announced the release of its mobile companion application for iOS and Android devices. The app allows existing Kalimna customers to view activity from their AI phone agents on a smartphone or tablet.

The mobile app connects securely to a company’s Kalimna web dashboard and presents key information in a simplified interface. Users can review recent calls, track leads generated by AI-powered voice technology and monitor campaign activity while away from their desks.

Features and Functionality

After a per-account API key is created in the Kalimna web dashboard, the app syncs with the customer account and displays a snapshot of AI call center activity.

The application includes:

Overview screen: A consolidated view of active campaigns, recent calls, lead activity and assistant status.

Call history: Lists of inbound and outbound calls with filters for status or campaign, along with call duration and outcome.

Lead list: Details of leads captured by AI agents, including relevant contact and campaign information.

Assistant monitoring: Information on which assistants are in use and which campaigns they are assigned to.

Campaign listing: Running, paused and completed campaigns with associated call volumes.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and on Google Play for iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

Focus on GCC Markets

Kalimna primarily serves Arabic-speaking customers in GCC markets, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. Businesses using the platform include clinics, real estate agencies, service providers, AI call center and software companies that rely on phone interactions with customers and clients.

“From the beginning, Kalimna has been designed around Arabic language use and the working practices of businesses in the region,” Ismail said. “The mobile app extends that approach to how teams access their data day to day.”

Security and Data Handling

Access to the Kalimna mobile application is controlled through an API key that is generated in the customer’s Kalimna account. The key can be rotated or revoked by the account administrator. Communication between the app and Kalimna servers uses HTTPS encryption.

The app presents data that is already stored in the customer’s Kalimna environment. It does not collect advertising identifiers or use information for cross-application tracking. On Android, the app is listed in Google Play as collecting no user data and not sharing data with third parties.

Availability

The Kalimna mobile app is available now:

App Store (iOS and iPadOS): https://apps.apple.com/at/app/kalimna/id6755344697

Google Play (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.kalimna.app

Existing customers can connect the app by logging into the Kalimna web dashboard at kalimna.ai, opening Settings → API Keys, creating an API key and entering it into the mobile application.

About Kalimna

Kalimna is an Arabic AI phone agent platform used by businesses in GCC countries to handle inbound and outbound phone calls and to record leads generated by those calls. The platform provides tools for call automation, campaign management and reporting to support operational and commercial teams.

