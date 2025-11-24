Transpovia Expands Airport Transfer Network Across the Americas With New Automation Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transpovia, a rapidly growing ground-transportation platform, announced expanded service coverage and new automation features designed to enhance reliability, transparency, and on-time performance for travelers. Now operating across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica, the company continues strengthening its footprint in major business hubs and tourism destinations across the region. Travelers and partners can learn more or book rides directly at https://www.transpovia.com To support passengers moving through high-volume U.S. airports, Transpovia has boosted its network in New York City, where dependable JFK airport transfers remain in high demand among both leisure and corporate travelers. The company also expanded service in Colombia, offering structured Medellin airport transfers with verified providers, professional drivers, and enhanced real-time coordination tools to ensure a smooth arrival experience.In the Caribbean, Transpovia has grown significantly in the Dominican Republic. Thousands of international visitors now rely on the platform for reliable Punta Cana airport transfers to resorts, hotels, cruise ports, and rental properties. These strategic expansions help Transpovia deliver consistent service across diverse markets where passenger expectations and travel patterns continue to evolve.Automation & Quality ToolsTranspovia’s newly launched automation systems help manage provider limits, analyze incidents, assign vehicles intelligently, and optimize visibility using region-specific performance data. These tools improve operational efficiency while maintaining strict quality controls across all countries served.Enhanced PlatformsThe platform’s Provider Portal, Driver App, and Corporate Dashboard supply fleets and travel partners with live booking updates, compliance monitoring, messaging tools, payments, and analytics—allowing companies to manage transportation at scale and with greater accuracy.Commitment to Service ReliabilityAcross all regions, Transpovia enforces strict requirements for insurance, permits, driver verification, rating performance, and service quality. Automated checks ensure passengers consistently receive safe, reliable, and professionally managed transportation.About TranspoviaTranspovia is an international ground-transportation network serving Canada, the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. The platform provides airport transfers, corporate travel, private rides, and hourly chauffeur services supported by advanced automation and real-time dispatch systems. Travelers and partners can learn more at https://www.transpovia.com

