Zaaz Hosts First-of-Its-Kind Creator Series Event in Seattle Studios

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Zaaz Collective, the global start-up that serves Creators by helping them connect, grow, and understand their audiences, hosted an evening of insight sharing between Creators, marketers, and advertising agency executives.The event, billed as the Zaaz Creator Series, was the first of a series of recurring events to be held in Zaaz Collective’s Seattle Belltown Studio.Featured at Thursday’s event were Seattle-based Creators Mehak Pahwa (@mehak.pahwa), Himani Dhawan (@manis_way), and Chief Brand Alchemist Alexandra Wheeler, an executive with leadership experience at Amazon, Blue Nile, Starbucks, and Taco Time–last evening's caterer.Hosted by Zaaz Collective CEO Shane Atchison and Zaaz Chief Growth Officer Jay Sampson, the event was a lively discussion between brands and creators that explored their professional careers and their creative craft, and how maximizing the potential for Creators and brands to create genuine brand activations is critical. Additionally, the topic of scaling micro content creator content in the service of brand activations elicited a strong discussion where the “inefficiencies” in the valuing activations were discussed as an ongoing challenge, a largely uninformed process that typically favors brands due to a lack of systemic insights on what charge brands for activation work.Since the event featured Seattle Creators and hosted Seattle brands, Seattle’s unique position as a global leader in technology surfaced throughout both in the advanced Creator tech that Zaaz showcased and also in the workplace of the Creators (Amazon, Blue Nile, Nordstrom, and Starbucks).Darek Mazzone, long-standing and critically acclaimed DJ at Seattle’s own KEXP, noted, “In a world where social media makes every city feel one swipe away, it’s more important than ever to build credibility where you actually live…You can dream of Paris or New York, but your influence starts with the people in your communities that you see, support, and grow with. That’s the base that carries your work out into the world.”In addition to a lively discussion around defining the Creator community and how brands can work more effectively with Creators, Zaaz previewed its suite of platform tools like Comment Analyzer and the soon-to-be-released Creator Compass (Creator focused Agentic LLM), Content Hub, and Profile Kit, which is a real-time.Future Zaaz Creator Series Events are planned for Seattle and Sao Paulo (January) and Sydney, Australia, in 2026.About the Zaaz Collective:The Zaaz Collective platform is powered by a Creator Intelligence platform that gets smarter with the more Creators it serves. The Zaaz Collective platform analyzes the content, the audiences, and the comments on behalf of Creators worldwide and returns value to the community by helping save time and make more money connecting, growing, and monetizing with their audience. Zaaz’s mission is to transform individual creativity into collective power. By focusing on audience, intelligence, and content, Zaaz is creating a space for Creators to achieve scale, ownership, and longevity.

