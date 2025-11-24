THE LEGACY LINE LAUNCHES NEW CULTURAL LIFESTYLE BRAND BLENDING HISTORY, HOME DÉCOR, AND AUGMENTED REALITY TECHNOLOGY

The Legacy Line Holiday Box features authentic archival images from the Ernest C. Withers Collection, brought to life through AR technology Watch the AR Experience

The inaugural collection honors the timeless photography of Ernest C. Withers, bringing history to life in everyday spaces.

We created The Legacy Line to celebrate the people, stories, and moments that shape American culture. Using archival photography and AR, we honor the past and spark conversations in the present.” — Laron Walker, CEO of Memik Inc. and founder of The Legacy Line.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for the holiday season, The Legacy Line officially launches, introducing a new lifestyle and home décor brand that blends art, technology, and cultural storytelling. The brand is turning history into something you can hold: a mug that sparks conversation, a print that honors a moment, a journal that tells a story.Using Augmented Reality (AR), everyday items become interactive touchpoints that reveal layered stories behind each image. Every product in The Legacy Line’s debut collection is scannable with a cell phone camera, giving customers access to a deeper narrative experience and connecting them directly to the history featured on each piece.The Legacy Line’s Inaugural Collection: The Ernest Withers CollectionThe Legacy Line’s debut release was created in partnership with The Withers Collection Museum and Gallery. The Ernest Withers Collection features the legendary photography of Dr. Ernest C. Withers, whose camera captured more than 1.8 million images spanning over six decades of American life. His work chronicled major Civil Rights leaders and events such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Montgomery Bus Boycott, as well as music icons like James Brown and Elvis Presley, and sports legends including Jackie Robinson. The museum previously partnered with Walker and Microsoft to digitize this massive archive and embed AR technology into the gallery experience for visitors.“My father believed that pictures tell stories – from national movements to everyday moments,” said Roz Withers, Executive Director of The Withers Collection Museum and Gallery and daughter of Ernest C. Withers. “We are thrilled to continue working with Laron and his team to drive greater awareness of my father’s work. Partnering with The Legacy Line will not just provide additional investment to keep the museum thriving, it allows his work to reach new generations in a format they can touch, use, and experience in a whole new way.”The Limited Edition Holiday Box: A Keepsake That Brings Legacy Into Everyday LifeThe Limited Edition Holiday Box is the flagship product from The Legacy Line and serves as a tangible introduction to how the brand brings legacy into daily life. This limited-edition box features a curated collection of premium items from The Ernest Withers Collection, including museum-quality prints and everyday goods embedded with AR storytelling.Each Holiday Box includes:(2) 4x4 natural stone coasters(2) 15 oz ceramic mugs(4) holiday ornaments(5) greeting cards(1) tea towel(1) 8 oz bag of cinnamon sugar Try Deas cashewsFREE ground shipping includedBy scanning the box itself—and each piece within it—customers can unlock behind-the-lens context via video and audio reflections that bring these historic moments to life.This Is Only The BeginningThe Ernest Withers Collection marks only the first chapter of The Legacy Line. The brand is building a growing catalog of collections that celebrate legacy in all its forms — from sports icons who shaped the game, to musical pioneers whose rhythms moved generations. Each collection will honor the visionaries, moments, and movements that shaped our culture. These new collections will be launched across 2026 and beyond.Shop The Legacy LineThe Holiday Box and items from The Ernest Withers Collection are available now at www.TheLegacyLine.co Follow @thelegacyline.co on Instagram for AR demonstrations, upcoming releases, and behind-the-scenes content.About The Legacy LineThe Legacy Line, a Memik Inc. company, is a lifestyle and home décor brand that transforms storytelling into everyday art. Through partnerships with archives, icons, and cultural storytellers—and through the use of Augmented Reality to deepen connection—the brand brings powerful narratives into homes, classrooms, and communities. The Ernest Withers Collection serves as the inaugural line in a growing series that celebrates the people, movements, and voices that shape American culture. Learn more at www.thelegacyline.co

