CartHappy Launches Platform to Transform Grocery Shopping and Help Families Save Thousands

CartHappy's grocery shopping platform provides personalized insights showing the lowest prices for each item across favorite local stores.

New Platform Connects Purchase History With Real-Time Pricing to Help Families Shop Smarter

The next big shift in grocery isn’t faster delivery, it’s intelligence. Delivery changed how food moves; data will change how we decide what and where to buy.” — John Laramie, Cofounder of CartHappy.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CartHappy today announced the launch of its grocery shopping platform that connects consumers' real purchase history with real-time local pricing to help shoppers save money on everyday essentials. The launch comes as families nationwide prepare for Thanksgiving and holiday shopping, offering a timely solution for managing grocery costs.CartHappy is making its platform available to beta users with a clear mission: turn everyday grocery shopping into everyday opportunity, empowering people to shop smarter, save more, and live better every day."The next big shift in grocery isn’t faster delivery, it’s intelligence. Delivery changed how food moves; data will change how we decide what and where to buy," said John Laramie, Cofounder of CartHappy. "The early signals inside our platform have validated this: the data shoppers already generate has the power to reshape how we spend, save, and make everyday decisions."Launch Timing: Thanksgiving Shopping as a Proving GroundThe launch comes at a critical moment. With Thanksgiving just days away and the holiday shopping season in full swing, families are facing their highest grocery bills of the year. CartHappy's platform reveals opportunities many shoppers miss, showing where multi-store shopping can unlock substantial savings on both holiday essentials and everyday purchases.Early data from the platform suggests that strategic multi-store shopping could save families thousands of dollars a year compared to single-store shopping — savings that were previously hard to realize without significant time and effort."People have been doing the math in their heads for years: comparing prices, remembering sales, juggling budgets," said Laramie. "We see that invisible effort. We see the intelligence and resourcefulness it takes to make every dollar go further. Rather than adding to that mental load, we use consumers' own purchase data to provide clear, actionable insights that make shopping simpler and more rewarding."How It WorksCartHappy connects with shoppers' existing purchase history and combines it with real-time pricing data from local grocery stores. The platform helps shoppers build optimized carts showing where to get each item for the lowest price across their favorite stores, making it easy to capture real savings on their actual purchases.Unlike generic coupons or promotions that don't match shoppers' actual needs, CartHappy focuses on what families really buy, making it easy to identify when multi-store trips deliver real value versus when the convenience of one-stop shopping makes more sense.Join the BetaCartHappy is currently accepting beta users through a waitlist at https://www.carthappy.com/launch-your-city About CartHappyCartHappy is a grocery shopping platform that helps families shop smarter and save more by connecting their purchase history with real-time local pricing. CartHappy's mission is to turn everyday shopping into everyday opportunity — empowering people to make confident, informed decisions about what they buy and where they buy it.

