Eli Stepp Joins The Las Vegas Television Network as Associate Producer

The Las Vegas Television Network Founder Jon Fondy and BizAvJets Founder Eli Stepp

Business aviation executive and media entrepreneur signs on to develop new original programming for The Las Vegas Television Network.

The addition of Eli strengthens our creative and production capabilities. His background brings an important dimension to the network. We are extremely excited about the development of our new shows.” — Jon Fondy

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Las Vegas Television Network (TLVTN) announced today that Elijah Stepp Jr., a veteran aviation professional, media publisher, author, and fitness advocate, has joined the network as an Associate Producer. Stepp will work in a contracted production role developing new original programming for TLVTN while continuing to lead his established business and publishing ventures.Stepp brings more than 40 years of experience across military aviation, business aviation leadership, aircraft maintenance, media publishing, and strategic content development. A U.S. Army veteran who served in the 3rd Infantry Division and the 101st Airborne Division as a Helicopter Turbine Engine Technician, Stepp has built a distinguished career with organizations including PHI Aviation, Keystone Helicopters, StandardAero (formerly Garrett Aviation), Armstrong World Industries, West Star Aviation, CAMP Systems, Traxxall, Satcom Direct, and AircraftLogs.As a media entrepreneur, Stepp is the Founder and President of BizAvJets, Inc. Advisory Services, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of BizAvJets USA Magazine , and Co-Founder of Veteran Transition Advocate Magazine, all of which highlight business aviation, veteran success stories, and the people shaping these communities. He is also the author of “ Beyond the Wrench ”, a tribute to aviation maintenance professionals, and creator of the Business Jet Coloring Book, available on Amazon.Over the past two years Stepp has worked under the mentorship of Las Vegas Television Network Founder Jon Fondy as production assistant. In his new role with TLVTN, he will continue under Fondy’s mentorship, assisting with concept development, production coordination, and oversight of new broadcast programming across the network’s expanding distribution platforms.Initial TLVTN programming concepts in development include:• Business Aviation Program (“Vegas at 30,000 Feet” Working Title)Behind-the-scenes perspectives on business and private aviation in and around Las Vegas, highlighting aircraft, operations, and industry professionals.• Stand-Up Comedian Showcase Competition (“Las Vegas Laughs” Working Title)Spotlighting up-and-coming comedic talent from the Las Vegas region.• Vocal Performance Showcase Competition (“Vegas Stage” Working Title)A platform for emerging singers and musical performers representing a range of styles and backgrounds.“The addition of Elijah strengthens our creative and production capabilities,” said Jon Fondy, Founder of TLVTN. “His background in aviation, media publishing, content strategy, and talent engagement brings an important dimension to the network as we expand our programming slate and audience reach. We are extremely excited about the development of our new shows.”Stepp emphasized that he will continue in his leadership roles within BizAvJets, BizAvJets USA Magazine, and Veteran Transition Advocate Magazine while developing new media properties in partnership with the Las Vegas Television Network.This appointment advances TLVTN’s mission to elevate Las Vegas–based entertainment, aviation storytelling, and emerging creative talent.About The Las Vegas Television Network (TLVTN)The Las Vegas Television Network is a rapidly expanding broadcast and digital media platform dedicated to producing and distributing original programming that reflects the energy, creativity, and cultural identity of Las Vegas. TLVTN develops content across entertainment, lifestyle, business, community features, independent productions, and talent-driven shows designed to highlight the diverse voices of the Las Vegas region.TLVTN partners with local creators, performers, industry professionals, and emerging talent to deliver high-impact programs to regional, national, and global audiences. Through its growing lineup of original series, competitions, talk formats, aviation programming, and special features, TLVTN continues to build a distinctive presence in the broadcast landscape promoting authentic storytelling, industry collaboration, and opportunities for creative development within the Las Vegas communityAbout ESJ Business VenturesESJ Business Ventures oversees aviation, business development, and multimedia projects including BizAvJets, Inc. Advisory Services, BizAvJets USA Magazine, and Veteran Transition Advocate Magazine. The organization is dedicated to supporting business aviation, transitioning military veterans, and creative media production.Media ContactEli SteppESJ Business Ventures+1 702-465-2027Email: eli@esjbv.com

Eli Stepp & Jon Fondy at 2025 NBAA-BACE

