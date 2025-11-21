Bethany Catalfamo to Appear on Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bethany Catalfamo, owner of Lotus Den and Gentlemen’s Den, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, creativity, and passion have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Catalfamo explores the journey of breaking barriers and building a legacy from the ground up, and breaks down how perseverance, innovation, and investing in people can drive lasting change.“I’ve started businesses with nothing but a passion and a hard work ethic, and I’ve pushed beyond so many barriers,” said Catalfamo.Bethany’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/bethany-catalfamo

