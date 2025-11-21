Gazuntite and Mountain After Hours Clinic Create Rural Health Access Hub for Kentucky

Our patients deserve the same timely, coordinated access to specialists that urban patients enjoy. With Gazuntite, our clinicians can now collaborate with specialists in real time.” — Dr. Anthony Yonts, Head of MAHC

HAZARD , KY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountain After Hours Clinic (MAHC) announced today a new partnership with Gazuntite, a national e-consult and care coordination platform, to expand access to specialty care for patients across Eastern Kentucky. Through this collaboration, MAHC primary care providers will be able to connect with board-certified specialists—including cardiology, endocrinology, neurology, and behavioral health—directly through their electronic medical record, often receiving consults within 24 hours.The integration of Gazuntite’s specialist e-consult platform allows MAHC clinicians to manage more complex cases locally, reduce unnecessary referrals, and shorten the time between primary evaluation and specialty input—critical in a region where many patients face travel and scheduling barriers to advanced care.“This partnership marks a major step forward for rural healthcare in our region,” said Anthony Yonts, Head of Mountain After Hours Clinic. “Our patients deserve the same timely, coordinated access to specialists that urban patients enjoy. With Gazuntite, our clinicians can now collaborate with specialists in real time—keeping care local, improving outcomes, and strengthening trust within our communities.”Gazuntite’s network of licensed, credentialed specialists is fully integrated into participating clinics’ existing workflows, ensuring that every e-consult is documented in the patient’s medical record and billable under standard CPT 99451/99452 codes. The model supports both fee-for-service and value-based care, giving rural clinics a sustainable way to expand services while improving quality metrics.“As a cardiologist, I see first-hand how early specialist input changes outcomes,” said Dr. Lalit Vadlamani, Cardiologist with Gazuntite and one of the first specialists supporting MAHC. “When a patient with chest discomfort or risk factors for heart disease can be assessed within a day, it can prevent an unnecessary ER visit—or even a heart attack. Gazuntite’s approach empowers primary care providers to deliver higher-value, faster care without sending patients hours away.”The partnership also aligns with Kentucky’s participation in the new Rural Health Transformation Program, a federal initiative allocating $50 billion to strengthen access and workforce capacity in rural communities nationwide. By embedding specialists directly into local practices through tele-e-consults, MAHC and Gazuntite are creating a scalable model for how that transformation can work in practice.“Gazuntite was founded to make every rural clinic a virtual multi-specialty center,” said John Harrison, CEO of Gazuntite. “Our partnership with Mountain After Hours Clinic exemplifies what rural health innovation looks like—technology, teamwork, and trust coming together to close the gap between local care and specialty expertise.”The collaboration will begin with cardiology and endocrinology e-consults, expanding later in 2025 to include pulmonology, dermatology, neurology, and behavioral health. MAHC expects that the Gazuntite model will reduce external referrals by up to 50 percent and cut specialist access times from weeks to hours, while creating new reimbursement opportunities for rural providers.About Mountain After Hours Clinic (MAHC)Located in Hazard, Kentucky, MAHC provides comprehensive primary, urgent, and preventive care services to patients across Perry County and the surrounding Appalachian region. Committed to expanding access and improving outcomes, MAHC continues to invest in innovative models that bring high-quality healthcare closer to home.About GazuntiteGazuntite is a care coordination and specialist e-consult platform that integrates directly with primary care EMRs, enabling licensed specialists to deliver asynchronous and synchronous consults within standard referral workflows. Gazuntite partners with FQHCs, RHCs, ACOs, and rural health systems nationwide to expand access, increase reimbursements, and accelerate value-based care adoption.

