Mohr Marketing Announces Year-End Offer: Free MVA Leads and 2025 Pricing on Signed Cases

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mohr Marketing , LLC, a leading provider of marketing and lead generation solutions for attorneys, today announced a special year-end offer designed to help attorneys maximize their 2025 tax savings and build a robust pipeline of Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) cases for 2026.As the year draws to a close, Mohr Marketing is providing attorneys with a unique opportunity to invest in their future caseload while potentially reducing their 2025 taxable income. Expenses incurred for marketing and advertising activities aimed at generating future business are generally deductible in the current tax year. This means attorneys can reduce their 2025 taxable income by investing in strategies that will bring in new clients in the new year.The offer includes two key benefits: 10 Free Verified Call Transfer MVA Leads and 2025 pricing on MVA Signed Cases . This limited-time opportunity is designed to provide attorneys with a cost-effective way to acquire high-quality leads and secure valuable cases as they prepare for the new year."We understand the importance of strategic planning and investment as the year comes to a close," said Sue Mohr, CEO and Owner at Mohr Marketing. "This offer allows attorneys to not only potentially reduce their 2025 tax liability through marketing investments but also gain access to premium MVA leads and cases at significant savings, setting them up for a successful 2026."The benefits of this offer are significant. By signing up for Mohr Marketing's exclusive MVA signed cases program before December 31, 2025, attorneys will receive 10 Free Premium MVA Verified Call Transfer Leads, a value of over $7,500. These leads are pre-screened and actively seeking legal representation for their motor vehicle accident claims, delivered directly via call transfer, increasing the likelihood of conversion into retained clients.Furthermore, Mohr Marketing is offering 2025 pricing on MVA Signed Cases. Due to rising media costs, prices for signed MVA cases are set to increase in 2026. By taking advantage of this offer, attorneys can lock in the lower 2025 rates and be grandfathered into those prices, representing substantial cost savings.Mohr Marketing specializes in generating high-quality leads through TCPA-compliant methods, including obtaining express written consent for marketing communications and maintaining meticulous records. The company's stringent vetting process ensures that leads meet specific criteria related to MVA cases, while clear and transparent marketing avoids misleading or deceptive claims."At Mohr Marketing, we are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality leads and signed cases, backed by exceptional customer service and support," added Ms. Mohr. "We understand the unique challenges facing personal injury attorneys, and we are dedicated to helping them grow their practices."This offer is available for a limited time only and expires on December 31, 2025. Attorneys are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of these significant savings and secure their spot in the MVA signed cases program.About Mohr Marketing, LLCMohr Marketing, LLC is a leading provider of marketing and lead generation solutions for attorneys, specializing in personal injury and mass tort cases. With a focus on quality, compliance, and results, Mohr Marketing helps attorneys build robust pipelines of qualified leads and secure valuable cases. The company utilizes advanced marketing techniques, data-driven strategies, and a dedicated support team to deliver exceptional ROI for its clients.Contact:Ed MohrPresident866-695-9058ed@mohrmktg.com

