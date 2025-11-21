Faith Healthcare, INC Care Partners with Gazuntite to Expand Specialist Access and Strengthen Rural Care in Kentucky

This partnership with Gazuntite helps us fulfill our mission to bring comprehensive, high-quality care to every patient, regardless of geography” — Dr. Cory Ryan, CEO of Faith Healthcare, Inc

SOMERSET, KY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faith Healthcare, INC (FAITH FQHC) announced a strategic partnership with Gazuntite, a national e-consult and care coordination platform, to integrate specialist services directly into its clinics across southern Kentucky. The collaboration will allow Faith’s primary care teams to consult board-certified specialists—such as pulmonologists, cardiologists, and endocrinologists—within 24 hours through the patient’s electronic medical record (EMR).The initiative is designed to bridge Kentucky’s rural specialist gap, reduce avoidable emergency visits, and help Faith’s clinicians manage more conditions in-house—advancing both clinical outcomes and financial sustainability.“This partnership with Gazuntite helps us fulfill our mission to bring comprehensive, high-quality care to every patient, regardless of geography,” said Dr. Cory Ryan, CEO of Faith Healthcare, Inc. “Our providers see patients every day who need timely input from specialists but face travel, cost, and access barriers. With Gazuntite, we’re breaking those barriers down—our primary care teams can reach specialists, get answers quickly, and keep care in the community where it belongs.”Gazuntite’s platform integrates seamlessly into Faith’s EMR system, enabling secure, timely e-consults between primary care providers and Gazuntite’s network of licensed specialists. These specialists are credentialed through the FQHC, ensuring documentation, accountability, and continuity of care.“In pulmonary medicine, waiting weeks for a consult can mean missed opportunities to prevent decline,” said Dr. David Duhamel, Pulmonologist with Gazuntite. “Through Faith’s partnership with Gazuntite, I can review cases within hours, provide guidance on diagnostics or treatment, and help the local provider manage the patient right there in Somerset. It’s a smarter, faster, and more personal model of care.”The Faith–Gazuntite collaboration also positions the organization to participate in Kentucky’s forthcoming Rural Health Transformation Program, a new $50 billion federal initiative aimed at improving access, workforce, and infrastructure in underserved regions. By embedding multi-specialty support directly into primary care workflows, Faith is helping build a model that other FQHCs can replicate across the state.“Faith FQHC represents exactly what the Rural Health Transformation effort is meant to achieve—local teams delivering coordinated, specialist-supported care,” said John Harrison, CEO of Gazuntite. “Together, we’re proving that advanced medicine doesn’t have to depend on geography. Rural clinics can operate like multi-specialty centers, with every patient getting expert-level input right where they are.”Faith and Gazuntite will launch the partnership with all specialty services in December, 2025.The organizations anticipate reducing unnecessary external referrals by up to 50 percent, cutting average specialist wait times from 60 days to under 48 hours, and improving quality measures for chronic respiratory, cardiovascular care and many more chronic diseases.Faith Healthcare, INC Care is a federally qualified health center based in Somerset, Kentucky, providing comprehensive medical, behavioral health, and dental services to patients across rural southeastern Kentucky. Faith’s mission is to expand access to equitable, high-quality care while advancing innovation and community wellness throughout the region.Gazuntite is a national care coordination and e-consult platform that integrates directly with primary care EMRs, enabling licensed specialists to deliver asynchronous and synchronous consults within standard referral workflows. Gazuntite partners with FQHCs, RHCs, and health systems to improve access, increase reimbursements, and accelerate the transition to value-based care.

