Taali Munjiyah to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taali Munjiyah, founder of Ground Zer0, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she shares how resilience, purpose, and self-compassion have shaped her approach to guiding others through grief.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Munjiyah explores how embracing grief and turning pain into purposeful action can empower personal growth and resilience. She breaks down how self-honesty, setting boundaries, and acknowledging emotions can help individuals navigate loss while maintaining hope and clarity.“It’s OK to not be OK,” said Munjiyah.Taali’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/taali-munjiyah

