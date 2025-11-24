Bucketlist Names Oberlin Filter Company A Winner Of The United States Top Workplaces 2026 Award

Oberlin Filter Company Logo with Company Spokescharacter Phil

Wisconsin Manufacturer Earns National Top Workplaces Award

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oberlin Filter Company has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers 2026. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ABOUT OBERLIN FILTER COMPANY

Oberlin Filter Company is a family owned and operated business headquartered in Pewaukee, WI. Filters are their business. Oberlin Filter Company is the authority in pressure filtration technology. Since 1964, they have pioneered applications that separate liquids from solids for a wide range of industries in food, coolant, chemical processing, metal finishing and waste treatment, filtering everything from potato chips to nuclear waste. Their goal is to provide the cleanest possible fluid at the lowest possible operating costs. Their group of experienced engineers, sales staff, designers, welders, plumbers, electricians, service and laboratory technicians work closely with their customers to design and build superior quality filter systems. They provide support throughout the life of the product. They have a global presence with sales, design, manufacturing and service support in both England and Germany. Oberlin pressure filters operate in over 40 countries across the world.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together. TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

