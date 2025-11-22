Thanksgiving Travelers Choosing Cancun for the Holidays Offered Luxury and Exotic Car Experiences by Sun and Speed

Sun and Speed McLaren for Rent at Luxury Avenue Mall Cancun Sun and Speed Logo Luxury exotic and supercars from Sun and Speed fleet Sun and Speed Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon from fleet Sun and Speed Red Convertible Ferrari available now

Sun and Speed prepares its luxury, exotic, and supercar fleet for Thanksgiving visitors seeking memorable experiences during their Cancun getaway.

Thanksgiving week brings in guests who aren’t just passing through - they’re here to enjoy something they don’t get at home” — K. Michelle, Co-Owner of Sun and Speed

CANCUN, Q.R., MEXICO, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun and Speed, a luxury and exotic car rental company based at Luxury Avenue Boutique Mall in Cancun, announced today that it is preparing its fleet and concierge team for an uptick in Thanksgiving-week visitors who are planning experience-focused holiday stays in the region.

Each year, Cancun attracts travelers who use the Thanksgiving break to trade cold weather and routine plans for time at the beach, premium accommodations, and standout experiences. Sun and Speed serves guests staying at properties such as The Westin and SLS Cancun Hotel & Residences, as well as visitors who want a high-end vehicle as part of a special occasion, including proposals, weddings, and milestone celebrations.

“Thanksgiving week brings in guests who aren’t just passing through — they’re here to enjoy something they don’t get at home,” said K. Michelle, co-owner of Sun and Speed. “For some, that means a luxury SUV for the family. For others, it’s finally driving a supercar they’ve talked about for years, or arriving at an important moment in a way that feels memorable.”

Sun and Speed offers a selection of vehicles and experiences ranging from luxury SUVs to high-performance sports cars and supercars, including models from brands such as Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce. Options include hourly and daily rentals, as well as passenger experiences for guests who prefer to enjoy the ride without driving.

The company said that during Thanksgiving week it places particular emphasis on coordination with hotel concierges and event planners so that vehicles can be integrated smoothly into guests’ holiday plans, whether for a single afternoon drive or a key moment within a larger celebration.

About Sun and Speed

Sun and Speed is a luxury and exotic car rental company in Cancun, Mexico, offering premium vehicles and curated driving experiences throughout Cancun and the Riviera Maya. Located at Luxury Avenue Boutique Mall on Avenida Kukulcán, Sun and Speed provides hourly, daily, and passenger experiences featuring select models from Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and other prestige marques.

