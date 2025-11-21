Ragland Navarro Capital Announces Launch of 1835 Partners to Expand Real Estate Investment Offerings

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As many lenders retreat from a tightening credit market, Ragland Navarro Capital LLC is leaning in. The firm today announced the launch of 1835 Partners LLC , a Texas-based private lending company built for the next generation of real estate investors who see opportunity where others see uncertainty.The name 1835 pays tribute to the year that sparked the Texas Revolution — a moment defined by independence, resilience, and belief in something worth building. In that same spirit, 1835 Partners is setting out to spark a financial revolution for today’s real estate investors: one that brings lending back to its roots — local, personal, and built on relationships rather than algorithms.Over the next three years, 1835 Partners plans to deploy more than $100 million in real estate loans across Texas, creating strong, asset-backed returns for investors and dependable capital for real estate operators. The company will begin by taking on a select group of inaugural investors and closing its first few loans as it prepares for a full-scale launch in February 2026.Serving as the lending arm of Ragland Navarro Capital, 1835 expands the firm’s mission to support the real estate community through lending, investment, and long-term income planning.“This isn’t about following Wall Street’s lead,” said Chris Ragland, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “It’s about getting back to what works — lending that’s simple, transparent, and focused on helping real investors grow. We’re not waiting on permission from the market to do what Texans do best — build.”“For years, we’ve watched a good deal become just another product,” added Romney Navarro, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “1835 brings lending back to people who know their craft — investors with grit and vision — and gives them the capital to create income and assets for their future.”Leveraging its Dealmakers platform, a thriving Austin-based community of investors, entrepreneurs, and connectors, Ragland Navarro continues to expand an ecosystem that connects capital to opportunity. Through 1835, that ecosystem now offers a direct way for investors to participate in Texas real estate with ongoing distributions and tangible collateral.With over $1 billion in capital deployed and a combined 35 years of lending experience, Ragland and Navarro have built reputations as trusted leaders in private credit. Ragland was recognized as Member of the Year by the American Association for Private Lenders, while Navarro earned Private Lender of the Year from Think Realty. Together, they’ve helped thousands of investors and operators access the capital they need to grow.1835 Partners was created to move faster, think smarter, and lend better. Its mission is clear: connect good people with good capital — and make every deal count.

