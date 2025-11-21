Oregon Senate Confirms Two Appointees to the Oregon Investment Council

The Oregon Senate has confirmed Elmer Huh and Tim Miller to the Oregon Investment Council (OIC), following their nominations by Governor Kotek. Their four-year terms will begin at the March 2026 OIC meeting.

The new councilors will replace current OIC chair Cara Samples and council member Lorraine Arvin, whose terms will end prior to the March 2026 meeting.

Elmer Huh currently serves as the Chief Investment Officer for the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, where he manages $2.0 billion in assets, a role he has held since 2017. Prior to his current role, he held financial advisory positions at EY Capital Advisors, Lehman Brothers and Morgan Stanley. where he developed his expertise in alternative investments, retirement benefits, and capital market trends. He also participates as a board member of several nonprofits, foundations and other organizations focused on strategy, sustainability, and leadership development. Mr. Huh holds an MBA with Honors from Columbia Business School.

Tim Miller currently serves as the director of Oregon Business for Climate, where he brings a business perspective to climate policy issues at the state level. Miller has more than 35 years of experience in board and senior management roles in nonprofit, high-tech, online, and manufacturing organizations, including more than two decades of work focused on climate and equity issues. He holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Oregon State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner said, “I’m excited to welcome Mr. Huh and Mr. Miller to the council. I look forward to working with them and listening to their expertise at this time of change and opportunity.”

Treasurer Steiner also thanked Chair Samples and council member Arvin for their service on the OIC. “I’m grateful for Chair Samples’ steady leadership during her time as OIC chair and the support she has provided through the transition in administrations at Treasury. I also appreciate councilmember Arvin’s expertise during her time on the OIC. Oregon’s investment portfolio remains strong, and they have positioned us well for the future.”

The Oregon Investment Council is the governing body with fiduciary authority for Oregon’s complex and globally diversified financial and real asset investment program. The Council has six members, four of whom are appointed by the governor. State Treasurer Steiner and the director of the Public Employees Retirement System.

