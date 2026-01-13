HomeInspections.com Launches to Help Inspectors and Realtors Connect Faster and Smarter

A certified home inspector uses the latest tools to deliver accurate evaluations—just like those featured on the new HomeInspections.com platform.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Products today announced the nationwide launch of HomeInspections.com, a new platform that connects home inspectors directly with real estate agents and homebuyers. With real-time scheduling, exclusive territory options, and AI-optimized visibility, the platform offers a faster, smarter way to book inspections and grow local business.

Inspectors can create a profile, claim territory by ZIP code, and begin receiving leads instantly—with no bidding, ad spending, or paying for unqualified clicks.

“Inspectors don’t want to gamble on lead platforms—they want to be booked, trusted, and recommended,” said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at Public Products. “HomeInspections.com makes that happen by combining premium visibility with real-time functionality.”

Built for the Future of Search

At the core of the platform is its category-defining domain: HomeInspections.com. The team has invested heavily in infrastructure to ensure inspector profiles surface across modern discovery tools, including search engines and AI assistants.

“More buyers and agents are using AI-powered search to find services,” Abbott added. “We’ve built every profile to be readable, rankable, and recommendable—on Google, ChatGPT, and wherever people search next.”

Every listing is built with structured data, real-time availability, and verified content—optimized to appear in both AI-generated results and local search rankings.

“After setting up my profile, I started getting traffic from clients who said they found me through ChatGPT,” said Mark Fields, a licensed inspector in Denver. “It’s a huge shift—and it’s helping me stay ahead of the curve.”

More Than a Directory: A Booking and Referral Engine

HomeInspections.com is designed to simplify and strengthen the connection between real estate agents and trusted inspectors.

Key features include:

• Exclusive ZIP Code Territories – Inspectors can lock in local markets with no competing listings.

• Integrated Scheduling – Agents and buyers can book instantly, reducing delays and back-and-forth.

• AI-Optimized Profiles – Built to perform in search and recommendation engines.

• Realtor Tools – One-tap referral and co-branding tools make it easy for agents to refer preferred inspectors.

Clear Value Over Traditional Lead Platforms

Unlike ad-based services like Thumbtack or Angi, HomeInspections.com operates on a simple monthly subscription model. Pricing starts at $2.11 per 1,000 people in a ZIP code—giving inspectors affordable access to exclusive markets with no per-click costs.

“This isn’t just advertising—it’s market ownership,” said Daniel Kim, a certified inspector in Houston who participated in the platform’s beta. “I claimed my ZIPs, and within days, I had actual bookings coming in.”

About HomeInspections.com

HomeInspections.com is a digital platform to modernize how inspectors connect with homebuyers and realtors. With AI-powered visibility, direct referral tools, and real-time booking, the platform helps inspectors build trusted, local businesses. Learn more at www.HomeInspections.com.

About Public Products

Founded in 2021, Public Products is a Sarasota-based venture studio that develops scalable businesses in technology, consumer services, and financial products. Its growing portfolio includes Utilasoft, BC Sales, RenderReal, Kaloop, Budget Banking, and more. Visit www.publicproducts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

