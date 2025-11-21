TruTech Tools Announces Leadership Transitions to Support Continued Growth

TruTech Tools Logo

TruTech Tools, a leading e-commerce distributor of HVAC and building performance tools, announced key leadership changes as part of a long-term succession plan.

MOGADORE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruTech Tools, Ltd., a leading e-commerce distributor of HVAC and building performance tools, has announced several key leadership changes as part of a long-term succession and growth plan.

In October 2024, company CEO Bill Spohn Sr. acquired full ownership of TruTech Tools and promoted Sue Bertsch to Vice President and General Manager, recognizing her leadership in operations and customer experience.

In August 2025, Bill Spohn Sr. transitioned to serve solely as Chief Executive Officer, focusing on strategic vision, education and mentorship, while Billy Spohn Jr. was promoted to President as part of the company’s planned succession process. The company also welcomed Ginny Hebert as Senior Marketing Manager, strengthening TruTech Tools’ marketing and brand strategy capabilities.

“These transitions ensure TruTech Tools remains strong and forward-thinking as we continue to grow with our customers and partners,” said CEO Bill Spohn Sr. “With a talented leadership team in place, we’re building on a foundation of education, service, and trust that has guided us since our founding.”

Founded in 2007, TruTech Tools has become one of the largest online distributors of professional-grade HVACR and building performance tools in North America. The company is committed to supporting technicians, contractors, and educators with quality tools, technical expertise, and educational resources that help elevate the HVAC industry.

