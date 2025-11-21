Ozan Ozerk Participates in Washington Policy Meetings as MSB.us Strengthens Its U.S. Regulatory Position

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fintech founder Dr. Ozan Ozerk took part in several policy sessions in Washington, D.C. this week as a member of the UKUS Crypto Alliance delegation. During these meetings, he engaged with U.S. policymakers to discuss the direction of digital asset regulation and opportunities to strengthen financial cooperation between the United States and the United Kingdom.The delegation met with SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce before holding a dedicated session with Senator Cynthia Lummis, a key figure in shaping federal digital asset legislation. Discussions focused on the SEC’s Crypto Task Force, existing coordination gaps between regulatory bodies, and the shared goal of establishing clearer, more stable regulatory structures for fintech companies.For Ozerk, these conversations closely intersect with his work at MSB USA Inc., a Delaware-incorporated fintech he founded in 2017 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company is licensed and regulated as a money services business, offering U.S. dollar account rails and payment solutions to business customers, including merchants, marketplaces, exchanges, and firms managing high volumes of transactional activity.MSB.us is licensed as a Money Transmitter in 45 U.S. states, is registered with FinCEN, and undergoes state and financial audits conducted by leading industry firms. Its platform provides hosted and custodial account services, enabling movement of funds via wire, ACH, Fedwire, SWIFT, and through partner providers, stablecoins. Complementing this is an API-driven infrastructure that supports payments in 45 major currencies through contracted global payment partners.These capabilities position MSB.us at the centre of debates around regulatory harmonisation, digital asset supervision, and the operational expectations placed on fintechs. Ozerk emphasised the importance of regulatory consistency following the meetings: “Clear frameworks help businesses focus on building products that serve their customers. Predictable rules are essential for trust in financial markets.”Senator Lummis’s commitment to developing a national approach to digital assets, along with insights from Chairman Atkins and Commissioner Peirce, underscored how rapidly the policy landscape is shifting. For companies operating across state lines, particularly those offering digital payment infrastructure, alignment between regulators remains vital.Ozerk’s involvement in the Washington visit reflects his long-standing view that innovation and compliance must progress together. MSB.us’s model, built around regulated payments, robust oversight, and multi-currency capabilities, demonstrates how firms can uphold high compliance standards while still meeting the demands of a fast-moving financial ecosystem.As the digital economy deepens ties between markets, the dialogue between the U.S. and U.K. grows increasingly important. For fintechs with global reach, these conversations shape the rules under which new financial services can operate. Through MSB.us, Ozerk continues to contribute to a regulatory environment that supports innovation while reinforcing trust and accountability.

