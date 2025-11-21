Lake Havasu & London Bridge Resort Shine as a Premier Winter Travel Destination

Festival of Lights Display at the English Village in Lake Havasu City, AZ Family and friends roasting s'mores at the 12 Days of Christmas event at London Bridge Resort Hot air balloons dip into the Bridgewater Channel located right behind the London Bridge Resort

With sunshine, festive events, and iconic holiday traditions, London Bridge Resort and Lake Havasu City offer travelers an unforgettable winter escape

The Lighting of the Village and 12 Days of Christmas have become cornerstones of Lake Havasu’s holiday season. They bring warmth and community togetherness to a city best known for summer fun.” — Kristina Gallo, Assistant General Manager at the London Bridge Resort

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As winter approaches and travelers seek warm-weather escapes filled with adventure, festive charm, and one-of-a-kind experiences, Lake Havasu City and London Bridge Resort continue to stand out as one of the Southwest’s top winter destinations. Known for its iconic scenery, legendary holiday traditions, and vibrant event calendar, the region welcomes guests to trade snow boots for sunshine during the most magical time of year.

A Winter Wonderland—With Sunshine

While much of the country bundles up, Lake Havasu City delivers mild temperatures, clear skies, and a lively waterfront atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy everything from scenic hikes and outdoor recreation to strolling along the famous London Bridge, exploring the English Village, and soaking in the city’s sparkling holiday displays.

Holiday Magic at London Bridge Resort

Each year, London Bridge Resort transforms into a festive spectacle, making it one of the most photographed and visited holiday destinations in Arizona. The centerpiece of the season is the Festival of Lights, where more than 750,000 lights illuminate the English Village nightly beginning November 28. Guests can wander through twinkling pathways, enjoy animated light shows every half hour, and take in the magic of the season from the resort’s beautifully decorated lobby and waterfront walkways.

The season officially kicks off with the beloved Swim Across the Channel, now celebrating its 30th anniversary. More than 100 brave swimmers race across the Bridgewater Channel for the honor of “flipping the switch” to light up the Village, a tradition that has become a defining moment of the community's holiday spirit.

Family Fun: The 12 Days of Christmas

Following the lighting ceremony, London Bridge Resort launches its annual 12 Days of Christmas, a series of family-friendly experiences running Wednesdays–Fridays through December 19th. Guests enjoy:

• Visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus

• Ice skating on the resort’s new, real-ice rink

• Letters to Santa

• Face painting

• Grinch appearances

• S’mores & fire pits

• Holiday food vendors

• Naughty & Nice holiday drinks

It’s an unforgettable experience for families seeking cheerful, festive getaway moments.

For a full calendar of holiday activities, visit: HolidaysInHavasu.com

Seasonal Packages & Wellness Experiences

This winter, travelers can take advantage of the resort’s new Merry Moments Package, offering savings on multi-night stays paired with festive perks. Guests can also enrich their getaway with weekly wellness experiences, including a scenic Monday morning channel walk, Wednesday guided bike rides around the island, and Aqua Fit classes on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

Book the Merry Moments Package at: LondonBridgeResort.com/specials

A Culinary Destination for the Holidays

The resort’s signature restaurant, Martini Bay, presents seasonal dining highlights, holiday cocktails and waterfront dining. Culinary experiences at London Bridge Resort enhance every winter stay.

A Gateway to Adventure

Winter also marks peak adventure season in Lake Havasu City, drawing visitors for paddleboarding, hiking, boating, off-roading, golf, and sunrise hot-air balloon views over the desert. With major upcoming events, including the Havasu Balloon Festival (January 22–25) and a full calendar of resort entertainment; guests can craft a getaway as relaxing or dynamic as they choose.

Your Winter Escape Starts Here

With unbeatable weather, iconic holiday traditions, and memorable family experiences, London Bridge Resort and Lake Havasu City offer everything travelers desire in a winter escape; warmth, wonder, and adventure.

