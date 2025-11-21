LIQUIDATION OF GOOSE HOLLOW MULTI-STRATEGY INCOME ETF

Goose Hollow Multi-Strategy Income ETF (CBOE:GHMS)

TENAFLY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 13, 2025, Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC announced the liquidation of the Goose Hollow Multi-Strategy Income ETF (the “Fund”). The date of liquidation is November 28, 2025 (the “Liquidation Date”). This press release is to provide the correct date for the last day of trading. The last day of trading in the Fund on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (the "Exchange") will be November 25, 2025. Shareholders may sell their holdings of the Fund on the Exchange until market close on November 25, 2025, and may incur typical transaction fees from their broker-dealer. The Fund's shares will no longer trade on the Exchange after market close on November 25, 2025. Shareholders who do not sell their shares of the Fund before market close on November 25, 2025, will receive cash equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares, which will include any capital gains and dividends, in the cash portion of their brokerage accounts, on or about the Liquidation Date.The liquidation payments to shareholders are expected to take place on or about the Liquidation Date. The liquidating cash distribution to shareholders will be treated as payment in exchange for their shares. The liquidation of the Fund’s shares may be treated as a taxable event. Shareholders should contact their tax adviser to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.IMPORTANT RISK CONSIDERATIONSThis press release is for informational purposes only. It is not an offer or recommendation to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any particular trading strategy. Further, none of the information and material in this communication is intended to constitute legal advice, tax advice, investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such.Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting https://ghms.gham.co Read the prospectus carefully before investing.Not insured by FDIC/NCUSIF or any federal government agency. No bank guarantee. Not a deposit. May lose value.

