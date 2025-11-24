Hightainment Brings a New Conversation Starter to Holiday Tables as Joint Decisions™ Emerges as a Black Friday Favorite

Introducing Joint Decisions™, the cannabis-themed card game (even if you don’t indulge) that’s redefining game night and quickly becoming THE go-to gift for anyone who loves to laugh, unwind, and play just one more round.

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families gather and the holiday season ramps up, Hightainment is betting that laughter (and a little irreverence) may be the real commodity in short supply. The New Jersey-based entertainment startup is spotlighting its breakout card game, Joint Decisions™, which has quietly gained momentum this fall and is now poised to be one of Black Friday and Cyber Monday’s unexpected winners.Joint Decisions™, a cannabis-themed party game that doesn’t require anyone to partake, has developed a word-of-mouth following for its blend of cultural references, chaotic humor, and social-icebreaker energy. Early interest has pushed Hightainment to open a limited holiday inventory window (Black Friday/Cyber Monday) on Amazon and the game’s official website, where it will be available for $22.49 through December 7 or while supplies last.A Social Game Designed for the 2025 Holiday Mood:Developed with 611 cards, including a winking 420 Answer Cards, Joint Decisions™ mixes fill-in-the-blank prompts, pop-culture callbacks, and the kind of humor more often seen in group chats than traditional game aisles. The format invites players to compete for Prompt Cards and the tongue-in-cheek title of “The Plug,” but its creators say the real purpose is simpler: get people talking again.“We set out to make something that feels inclusive and low-pressure, something that works whether you’re into cannabis culture or you just want to get a table full of people laughing,” said Halle Hunter, Brand Manager at Hightainment. “Especially around the holidays, people are looking for something that cuts through the awkwardness and brings the room together.”A Rising Contender in the Crowded Holiday Gift MarketThe under-$25 price point places Joint Decisions™ in a competitive lane for budget-friendly gifts, particularly at a time when consumers are seeking inexpensive but high-impact options. Retailers have seen growing demand for games that serve as alternatives to screens, items that can carry Friendsgiving gatherings, roommate hangouts, or family nights where multiple generations need a common denominator.While originally designed for young adults and pop-culture fans, early sales suggest a broader appeal. Hightainment has seen interest from college students, couples, roommates, and even hospitality venues looking for low-lift ways to keep guests entertained.Where to Get It Official Store – $22.49 through December 7 or while supplies lastAmazon – $22.49 through December 7 or while supplies lastPerfect for:Gifts Under $50Gifts for College StudentsGifts for Bros and BestiesGifts for Couples or RoommatesGifts for a Friday Night inGifts for Weed LoversStocking Stuffers That Actually Get UsedSecret Santa and White Elephant Parties That Need SavingFrom Friendsgiving to New Year’s Eve, Joint Decisions™ brings unforgettable moments, endless laughter, and just the right amount of mischief, no rolling papers required.About Hightainment:Hightainment is a next-generation entertainment and lifestyle brand built for people who want more fun and less scrolling. From curated streaming recommendations to experiential hits like Joint Decisions™, Hightainment blends humor, culture, and community to help people discover what’s worth watching — and what’s worth playing.

