REEcycle Announces LOI for the Exclusive Recycling of End-of-Life Wind Turbine Generators

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REEcycle Holdings Inc (“REEcycle”) is pleased to announce a feedstock LOI with a large global power company with more than 10GW of installed wind assets.REEcycle will exclusively recycle the generators and extract the permanent magnets as they reach end of life while providing its partner increased circularity and ensuring a better recovery of important raw materials. The company expects to finalize a formal agreement in the coming months.Commenting on the LOI REEcycle’s CEO Rasmus Gerdeman stated, "This partnership is showing how industries can partner across the supply chain to improve circularity and quickly improve supply of much needed rare earth materials in the western world."REEcycle expects to collect the first generator from this partner during the month of November.ABOUT REECYCLE HOLDINGS INC.REEcycle is a Texas-based rare earth recycling company specializing in the recovery of rare earth elements (REEs) from end-of-life neodymium magnets contained in electric motors, MRI’s and industrial products. Founded in 2012, the company has exclusive rights to a patented, eco-friendly process with a 93+% recovery rate, extracting critical materials from e-waste, industrial, MRI’s and other sources. By turning waste into a domestic rare earth elements supply, REEcycle helps reduce U.S. reliance on foreign sources. Its low-temperature, low-waste process supports green technologies and advances a circular economy.Learn more at www.reecycleinc.com

