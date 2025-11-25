Miami Seaquarium Closes – Dolphin Expert Shares Where to Swim With Dolphins Now

A swimmer experiences a thrilling dolphin ride during a swim-with-dolphins program, showcasing the kind of up-close marine encounters now available beyond the former Miami Seaquarium.

With Miami Seaquarium now closed, Dolphin World’s John “The Dolphin Expert” guides travelers to new dolphin swim options in the Florida Keys and Orlando.

The Miami Seaquarium closing is the end of a chapter, but not the end of dolphin experiences in Florida. Families can still create amazing memories in the Keys and Orlando.” — John “The Dolphin Expert” McNamara, Founder of Dolphin World

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the closure of the historic Miami Seaquarium, many visitors to South Florida are asking a simple question: where can we swim with dolphins now?To answer that, Dolphin World founder John McNamara – known as “John the Dolphin Expert” – has released a new on-location video and in-depth blog post that explain what the closure means and highlight the best alternative dolphin swim programs in Florida For more than 30 years, McNamara has helped families book dolphin and marine-life experiences in Miami, the Florida Keys, Orlando, Hawaii, the Caribbean and beyond. For over 20 of those years, he worked closely with the Miami Seaquarium, guiding thousands of guests into its swim-with-dolphins programs.“The Miami Seaquarium closing is the end of a big chapter for Miami,” McNamara said. “But it doesn’t mean the end of dolphin experiences in Florida. It just means guests now go south to the Keys or north to Orlando instead of Virginia Key.”The new video and companion blog post, published on DolphinWorld.com, are designed as a practical guide for travelers, hotel concierges and travel agents who suddenly find their go-to Miami dolphin option gone.In the guide, McNamara:Briefly explains the Seaquarium’s history and closure.Clarifies that dolphin swim programs are no longer offered there.Shows travelers where they can still enjoy dolphin encounters today.Breaks down transportation choices for each option.Invites families to contact Dolphin World for personalized help.For visitors who still want to include dolphins in their Florida vacation, the guide focuses on two main directions.First, the Florida Keys, where small-group dolphin programs are available in classic Keys settings. Travelers can drive from Miami down the scenic Overseas Highway to enjoy a tropical, laid-back atmosphere built around marine life, snorkeling and island time.Second, Orlando, where all-inclusive day resorts such as Discovery Cove combine a dolphin interaction with snorkeling in a reef, relaxing on beaches and enjoying included food and drinks. Many families pair a dolphin day with visits to nearby theme parks and water parks.“The Miami Seaquarium was an easy answer for decades,” McNamara said. “Now the honest answer is that you need to travel a bit – either to the Keys or to Orlando. My role is to make that decision simple and stress-free.”Through Dolphin World, McNamara and his team compare programs, explain differences in age and height requirements, and help guests choose the best fit for their group size, schedule and budget. The company works with accredited facilities and focuses on family-friendly experiences that balance education, fun and respect for marine animals.The new video and article also serve as a quick reference for hotel concierges and travel advisors in South Florida who are already fielding questions about the Seaquarium’s closure. Instead of saying “there is nowhere to go,” they can now point guests to clear, updated options and a specialist who can help them book.Travelers and media can watch the Miami Seaquarium closing video and read the full guide by visiting https://dolphinworld.org/miami-swim-alternatives/ About Dolphin WorldDolphin World is a specialized travel company dedicated to helping visitors experience dolphin and marine-life programs in Florida and worldwide. Led by founder John “The Dolphin Expert” McNamara, the company has assisted thousands of families over three decades in planning memorable, reputable dolphin encounters and related vacation experiences.For more information, or to request an interview, please contact:Dolphin WorldAttn: John “The Dolphin Expert” McNamaraPhone: 800-667-5524Email: john@dolphinworld.orgWebsite: https://dolphinworld.org

Miami Seaquarium Closes: Dolphin Expert’s Guide to Where You Can Still Swim With Dolphins

