Petoskey Plastics Celebrated by Winning Veteran Business of the Year at the 2025 NVBDC Nationals in Spartanburg, SC

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Left: Paul Keiswetter, U.S. Marine Corp, 1965 Right: Paul Keiswetter, CEO, Petosky Plastics and son Jason Keiswetter, President, Petosky Plastics

Petoskey Plastics Celebrated as NVBDC Certified Success; Wins Veteran Business of the Year at the 2025 NVBDC Nationals in Spartanburg, SC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly recognizes Petoskey Plastics as an NVBDC Certified Success and celebrates their achievement as the 2025 Veteran Business of the Year, awarded at the NVBDC Nationals conference in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This marks the company’s second time earning this distinguished honor, having first received the Veteran Business of the Year Award in 2023.Petoskey Plastics’ story is deeply rooted in veteran leadership. Chairman and CEO Paul Keiswetter, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam conflict, co-founded the company in 1969, following his military service. Under his leadership, the company has grown from a small operation into a nationally respected, environmentally focused recycler and leading manufacturer of film, bags, and resins. Known for its innovative closed-loop recycling systems and multilayer manufacturing technology, Petoskey Plastics produces high-performance polyethylene products for the automotive, grocery, medical, recycling, retail, packaging, and construction markets. The company has also been recognized by Crain’s Detroit Business as Michigan’s sixth-largest veteran-owned business and earned Silver-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer status from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency in 2025.Petoskey Plastics has been NVBDC certified since 2018. Although certification has not directly resulted in new contracts, it has strengthened existing OEM relationships, supported supplier diversity conversations with new prospects, and enhanced veteran recruitment efforts. The company prominently features the NVBDC logo on its website and marketing materials, noting that it resonates strongly with Tier 1 and OEM customers. They also regularly participate in NVBDC’s signature events, including the Nationals conference, which they credit for providing meaningful networking opportunities and valuable visibility among corporate procurement professionals.The company reflected on the value of their certification, stating, “The certification has been an effective conversation starter with prospects focused on supplier diversity initiatives.”NVBDC Founder & CEO Keith King praised the company’s impact and leadership, stating, “Petoskey Plastics represents exactly what NVBDC certification is designed to uplift—veteran-led innovation, integrity, and industry leadership. Their decades-long commitment to sustainability and manufacturing excellence set a standard for the entire veteran business community, and we are proud to recognize them once again as Veteran Business of the Year.”Petoskey Plastics continues to engage with NVBDC’s resources, featured opportunities, and events as they expand their visibility and strengthen key business relationships. Their partnership with NVBDC remains an essential part of their growth strategy and ongoing commitment to the veteran community.About Petoskey PlasticsFounded in 1969 and headquartered in Petoskey, Michigan, Petoskey Plastics is a leader in environmentally responsible plastic film, bag, and resin manufacturing. The company operates with a strong focus on closed-loop recycling systems and uses proprietary multilayer technology to create high-performance, sustainable polyethylene products. Serving industries such as automotive, grocery, medical, recycling, retail, packaging, and construction, Petoskey Plastics is committed to innovation, quality, and environmental stewardship.To learn more about Petoskey Plastics and the services we offer, visit the website here. About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the nation’s leading third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC ensures that America’s corporations have access to a reliable and rigorous certification process that guarantees the authenticity of veteran-owned suppliers. NVBDC works to create opportunities, promote business growth, and expand access for veteran entrepreneurs across industries nationwide.

