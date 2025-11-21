Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: Opening remarks at G20 Ministerial Side Event focused on Scaling Up Investment in Disaster Risk Reduction

Programme Director

Deputy Minister of COGTA, Dr Namane Dickson Masemola

Esteemed partners

Distinguished delegates

Colleagues

Good morning

It is my great honour to extend a warm welcome to each of you at this significant side event of the South African G20 Presidency. Today, we come together under the meaningful theme “From Risk to Resilience: Scaling Up Investment in Disaster Risk

Reduction.” This theme underscores the pressing urgency of addressing the escalating challenges posed by natural disasters and climate change.

As we remark and engage, it is crucial to explore innovative strategies and collaborative approaches to enhance our resilience against these threats. By prioritising investment in disaster risk reduction, we can not only safeguard vulnerable communities but also strengthen our global infrastructure and economies. Together, let us work towards creating a more resilient future for all.

We meet as the world faces increasingly complex and interconnected risks. Climate change, rapid urbanisation, ecosystem degradation, and widening inequality continue to expose millions to disasters that are predictable, preventable, yet devastating. The 2025 Global Assessment Report warns of a stark mismatch between rising global risk and current investment in resilience.

In South Africa, these realities are not theoretical. The KwaZulu-Natal floods of 2022, recurrent droughts, and mounting pressures on municipalities underscore an urgent truth: the cost of inaction far exceeds the cost of preparedness. Every rand invested in disaster risk reduction saves lives and protects development gains.

Our government is committed to shifting from reactive response to proactive, risk-informed planning. We have launched the Early Warning for All Road Map, endorsed during the DRR Working Group meetings in Cape Town, and we are reviewing our Disaster Management System to embed resilience in planning, budgeting, and infrastructure investment. But the government cannot do this alone.

Scaling up investment demands bold partnerships between public institutions, the private sector, development finance institutions, researchers, and communities. It requires innovative financing mechanisms, resilient infrastructure, and a shared commitment to protect the most vulnerable.

This side event is a flagship initiative of our Presidency, co-organised with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction. It advances the G20 High-Level Voluntary Principles for Investing in DRR, which provide practical guidance for moving from risk identification to funding solutions.

Colleagues, resilience is not merely an abstract concept; it embodies the tangible ability of communities to endure and recover from shocks and adversities without losing hope, dignity, or their livelihoods. The true strength of our institutions lies in their proactive capacity to anticipate potential risks and mitigate them effectively before disasters unfold.

It is the unwavering resolve of leaders, like those assembled in this room, that drives the imperative investment in resilience today. By doing so, we ensure that future generations inherit a safer, more robust world capable of withstanding unforeseen challenges.

Let us seize this opportunity to cultivate strategic partnerships, mobilise the necessary financing, and turn innovative ideas into measurable actions that propel us forward. South Africa is fully prepared to collaborate with each of you on our shared mission to deliver tangible progress aligned with Agenda 2063, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Together, we can build a future marked by resilience and sustainability, where communities thrive even in the face of adversity.

I thank you.



