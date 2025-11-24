Ocasta Chosen for UK Pavilion at NRF 2026 as Global Retailers Race to Fix Store Execution

Ocasta's Frontline Operations Platform Mobile App for Tasks, Comms, Operations, Inspections, Learning, Checklists Ocasta | Frontline Operations Platform

Discover how Ocasta’s clear guidance slashes errors and boosts store performance – live at NRF 2026.

Retail teams aren’t struggling because they lack effort; they’re struggling because they lack clear guidance, causing guesswork at the frontline, and in HQ.” — Ben Collier

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocasta , the UK-based retail operations platform used by leading high-street and global brands including Victoria's Secret, Cartier, and Crunch Fitness, has been selected by the UK’s Department for Business & Trade (DBT) to join the official UK Pavilion at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show in New York.This year’s mission comes at a pivotal moment for the global retail sector. With operators across the US, UK, and Europe grappling with rising costs, inconsistent store execution, and widespread labour pressures, governments and retailers are looking abroad for proven solutions. The DBT’s NRF Pavilion reflects a renewed push for UK–US collaboration, spotlighting British technology with the potential to support large-scale operational improvement across international retail networks.Ocasta was chosen for its focus on a challenge affecting retailers everywhere: too much guesswork . From daily routines to last-minute changes, frontline teams are often left trying to interpret priorities with incomplete or unclear guidance. The resulting uncertainty contributes to execution gaps, stock errors, and customer experience inconsistencies — issues now under greater scrutiny as retailers prepare for a period of tighter margins and heightened competition.Ocasta’s platform replaces this guesswork with clarity across every site and shift. Through guided tasks, structured checklists, targeted operational updates, and quick learning delivered inside the flow of work, Ocasta helps retailers move from “hoping stores get it right” to stop guessing and start knowing.NRF, held each January at the Javits Center, brings together over 40,000 retail leaders and remains the primary global forum for retail innovation, investment, and strategy. As part of the UK Pavilion, Ocasta will meet US and international operators searching for ways to simplify execution, support their frontline staff, and protect consistency across large store portfolios.“Retailers tell us the same thing everywhere we go: the big platforms they rely on simply don’t give them the time or attention they need,” said Ben Collier, Co-founder of Ocasta. “That’s why Ocasta is different — it’s software with a service. We work directly with operators to remove the guesswork holding stores back. It’s why brands typically see a 19% uplift in operational performance within their first 30 days. At NRF, we’re meeting leaders who want partners who actually listen, and tools their teams can act on immediately.”Retailers attending NRF 2026 can visit the UK Pavilion to see Ocasta (stand 2167) in action and discuss how clearer guidance, smarter routines, and more structured communication can raise operational performance during a period of worldwide change.

