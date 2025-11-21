Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on declaration of Gender-based Violence and Femicide as a national crisis

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) welcomes and fully supports the Presidential call to declare Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) as a national crisis. This bold and necessary pronouncement marks a significant step in strengthening South Africa’s multi-sectoral response to one of the most devastating and persistent human rights violations affecting women, children, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

As the custodian of strategic leadership, advocacy, and coordination to mainstream the socio-economic empowerment of women, youth, and persons with disabilities, the Department will continue to lead efforts to ensure the full implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF (NSP-GBVF).

The declaration underscores the government’s commitment towards accelerating the implementation of the Six Pillars of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF (NSP) (Accountability, Coordination & Leadership; Prevention & Rebuilding Social Cohesion; Justice, Safety & Protection; Response, Care, Support & Healing; Economic Power and Research & Information Management).

Recognising GBVF as a violation of human rights, the declaration will further elevate GBVF as a priority that demands urgent, coordinated action across all spheres of government, civil society, the private sector, and communities. The Department reaffirms its unwavering commitment to ending Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in South Africa.

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga reiterated that the fight against GBVF requires sustained commitment from all sectors of society through collective action. “Government alone cannot end GBVF. It demands a united front—where communities, men, and institutions actively challenge harmful norms, protect survivors, and uphold justice,” the Minister said.

As part of the upcoming 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, the Department will launch the campaign under the theme “LETSEMA”, calling on men, women, boys, girls and media houses to work together to end gender violence and femicide (GBVF). Bringing together filmmakers, media professionals, civil society, academia, researchers, development partners and all stakeholders, to co-create a shared agenda for GBV prevention through responsible storytelling and inclusive media representation.

