Border Management Authority ensures smooth and secure arrivals as G20 delegations touch down across South Africa

With one day to go before the commencement of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato is pleased to report that operations across all designated Ports of Entry have remained stable and incident-free over the past 24 hours. This is as various Heads of State and Government as well as high-level delegations continue to arrive for the G20 engagements currently underway in South Africa. The BMA has already facilitated the arrivals of Her Excellency, Ms Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Union, His Excellency Antony Albanese Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, His Excellency Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the President of Malaysia, the President of the European Council, Mr António Costa, Prime Minister of Vietnam, His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, the People's Republic of China Premier Mr Li Qiang and His Excellency Mr. Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom amongst others. More arrivals are expected.

In the past week, under intensified operational deployments, BMA officials have successfully facilitated the arrival of delegates, Government officials, and technical teams for the G20 Sherpa meeting, G20 Social Summit and the B20 Summit. Despite the heightened security environment, increased traveller volumes and the complex coordination required across multiple ports of entry, all arrivals were processed efficiently.

Systems across key Points of Entry are fully operational, supported by BMA ICT technicians deployed strategically at OR Tambo International Airport, Lanseria International Airport, Waterkloof Air Force Base. The dedicated G20 processing counters at these facilities are fully staffed to manage the increased volumes associated with summit arrivals.

Enhanced security measures remain firmly in place. Strict access control protocols have been implemented across all operational zones within both inner and outer perimeters. The South African Police Service (SAPS) continues to conduct routine security sweeps, attending to unattended luggage and parcels in line with international security protocols at the priority areas within the airports.

To reinforce operational readiness, the BMA has deployed additional personnel from its back-office functions, while Regional Commanders and Executives are on the ground providing leadership and oversight during the arrival period. High-visibility patrols and crime-prevention measures are being implemented to ensure full compliance with operational standards and to maintain proper command and control. Searches at designated screening points continue as part of the BMA’s layered security approach.

All BMA officials at land Ports of Entry identified as contingency support points for ground transport remain in close coordination with their respective regional and international counterparts. Patrols within all port corridors have been intensified to guarantee the free flow of traffic and prevent any potential traffic bottlenecks.

The BMA remains committed to ensuring that South Africa hosts a safe, efficient, and world-class G20 Summit by guaranteeing secure border operations and uninterrupted facilitation at all times.

Operation HI -TIVISE – Report suspicious activities on 0801 229 019, or via the BMA website platform on www.bma.gov.za

