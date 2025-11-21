Introducing One Tribe a new era of sustainable luxury skincare

POLAND, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Tribe Cosmetics proudly launches in Poland and EU introducing a natural luxury skincare line inspired by the harmonious way of life of Native American cultures. Embracing a mindful approach to beauty, the brand bridges performance with purpose, crafting products that are as kind to the skin as they are to the planet.One Tribe is designed for all genders and skin types, the collection celebrates nature’s potent healing and beautifying properties while being 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and made with up to 98% ingredients of natural origin.Rooted in the brand’s philosophy, “The Power of Nature,” One Tribe unites purity, performance, and sustainability in one luxurious skincare ritual from morning radiance to nightly renewal. Each formula is PETA-certified, dermatologically tested, and proven effective across all genders and age groups. The collection delivers visible results without harsh treatments, offering gentle yet powerful care that enhances the skin’s natural vitality over time.Each product draws inspiration from four key plants for body, mind and spirit:• Tobacco – for communication and clarity• Sage – for purification and renewal• Cedar – for removing negativity• Sweet Grass – for attracting wisdom and positive energyThese ingredients are research backed by dermatological testing. They offer impressive results through natural methods, with no aggressive ingredients and are free from allergens, fragrance, and pore-clogging agents. The complete skincare set delivers eight-step ritual designed for day and night to deliver unmatched radiant results.Morning Ritual – Radiance & Protection• Sage Toner– Refines pores, detoxifies, and restores radiance while stimulating collagen and hyaluronic acid production.• Witch Hazel Eye Cream –An intensive contour treatment that lifts and firms the eye area, reducing puffiness and wrinkles with silk tree, quinoa, and everlasting flower extracts.• Sweet Grass Day Serum – A luminous, hydrating serum with sugar beet, red clover, and Indian ginseng for instant glow and lasting moisture.• Sweet Grass Day Cream SPF 30 – Lightweight and protective, enriched with savage ginger, witch hazel, and knotgrass to defend against UV and pollution while leaving skin supple and radiant.The Evening Ritual - Repair & Renewal• Tobacco Cleanser - A gentle yet powerful cleanser that removes impurities and excess oil while tightening and soothing the skin with tobacco leaf, sage, chamomile, and aloe vera.• Cedar Night Serum– A deeply restorative serum powered by lime caviar, brewer’s yeast, and cedar extract to renew skin and reduce wrinkles overnight.• Cedar Night Cream – A nourishing, reparative blend with wild strawberry, lavender, and prickly pear cactus that smooths fine lines and restores luminosity.• Carnauba Retinol Cream• – A high-performance retinol treatment enhanced by carnauba wax for gentle delivery. Vitamin A, C, and apricot extract refine texture, reduce dark spots, and boost elasticity for a youthful, radiant complexion.One Tribe comes to market offering beauty lovers a refined skincare experience that blends sophistication with sustainability. Sustainability is a core value, through product development to packaging, with elegant airless glass bottles encased in premium rigid paper box made from responsibly sourced materials.One Tribe is available now from www.onetribecosmetics.com Prices start from: £77.00Instagram, Facebook and TikTok are all @onetribecosmetics;• Website: www.onetribecosmetics.com • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onetribecosmetics • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onetribecosmetics • TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@onetribecosmetics Lifestyle images available here: https://we.tl/t-D5guP8USZV For more information, imagery or samples please contact jess@brandnation.co.uk / +44 (0) 207 940 7187About One TribeIn One Tribe we believe that true modern luxury beauty is both mindful and respectful – a reflection of harmony between self and nature. One Tribe is a natural luxury skincare brand that merges ancient botanical wisdom with modern science to deliver ethical, high-performance skincare. Committed to vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-conscious practices, One Tribe celebrates the balance between beauty, nature, and science. Empowering a community that believes in skincare with purpose.Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. By leveraging its signature Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy, the agency powers global B2C, B2B and corporate brands with informed creative ideas, brought to life in a brilliant way and boosted across PR, influencer marketing, social media and performance marketing to deliver maximum impact.

