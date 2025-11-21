Bronx Students Take Aim at 2nd Annual District 9 Archery Tournament, Hosted by Hidden Gems Archery

Bronx students are ready to take their shot!

Hidden Gems Archery brings back its District 9 Tournament, promoting focus, confidence, and youth development through school-based archery.

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bronx students are taking aim—literally—as Hidden Gems Archery proudly hosts the 2nd Annual District 9 Archery Tournament at Roberto Clemente State Park on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. The tournament showcases the growing influence of school-based archery on student development, offering a powerful platform for focus, confidence, and emotional resilience.Building on the success of the 2024 inaugural event, the tournament reflects Hidden Gems Archery’s mission to expand access to inclusive, high-quality archery programs in schools across New York City. Through its close partnerships with educators, the organization integrates archery into classrooms, after-school programs, and district-wide competitions, providing students with opportunities for both personal and athletic growth.“The return of the District 9 Tournament is a testament to the dedication of our students and the educators who support them,” said Natasha Green, CEO & Founder of Hidden Gems Archery. “Archery teaches focus, discipline, and emotional resilience—skills that help students succeed in and out of school. We’re proud to help schools create spaces where kids feel confident, capable, and connected.”Students echo the impact the sport has had on their self-esteem and learning habits.“Before I started archery, I would get distracted really easily,” said Jordan M., a middle school archer from the Bronx. “Now I’ve learned how to stay focused and calm. I use those skills everywhere—even during tests.”Educators across partner schools report increased engagement and stronger peer relationships as a result of implementing archery. Coaches and families have also observed meaningful development in the young athletes.“Archery teaches patience and resilience, and our students have embraced those values every day,” said Coach Q, Coach at Hidden Gems Archery. “We’re excited to see them take the field and show what they’ve accomplished.”School & District leaders are equally enthusiastic:“Hidden Gems Archery has grown tremendously since we began our partnership more than five years ago,” said Principal Luis Torres of Community School 55. “It’s been incredible to see their positive impact across our community and the excitement around this tournament. Our Tigers have placed in past years, and they’re ready to compete again.”“We are truly happy to see the return of this tournament,” added Cristina Rios, from the District 9 Superintendent’s Office. “Archery has been an engaging and inclusive experience for our students. It strengthens the physical education curriculum by fostering individual skill development and personal achievement.”## Upcoming Initiatives: Expanding Archery Access CitywideIn addition to the District 9 Tournament, Hidden Gems Archery is launching new initiatives that deepen its impact and expand opportunities for youth and educators:## Future Archery Pro – Winter Invitational🗓 December 13, 2025 | Grover Cleveland High SchoolAn exclusive competition spotlighting top student athletes from across New York City.## Educator Professional Development Workshop🗓 January 26, 2026 | Queens & Brooklyn sessions: A certification workshop offering hands-on training for educators to safely implement archery in schools.## Charter School Archery Competition🗓 Winter 2026{ Registration now open for charter schools to participate or host internal tournaments.## Event at a Glance- Event: 2nd Annual District 9 Archery Tournament- Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025 @ 10 am EST- Location: Roberto Clemente State Park, Bronx, NY- Participants: Student athletes from District 9 schools## Media Access & VisualsPhotos and videos from past tournaments are available upon request.To request media access, schedule interviews, or cover the event, contact:📧 info@hiddengemsarchery.com## Learn More or Get InvolvedVisit www.hiddengemsarchery.com to explore school partnerships, upcoming events, and educator training opportunities.## About Hidden Gems ArcheryHidden Gems Archery is a youth development organization based in New York City, dedicated to providing access to archery as a tool for academic, social, and emotional growth. With a focus on inclusivity and excellence, Hidden Gems partners with schools, community centers, and districts to offer safe, standards-based archery programming that builds leadership, resilience, and focus in students of all backgrounds.

Watch the 2024 Tournament Showcase

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.