Quadrivalent Market CAGR to be at 10% from 2025 to 2029 | $13.91 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Quadrivalent Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Quadrivalent Market?

Over the past few years, the quadrivalent market has experienced substantial growth. Its size is expected to rise from $8.87 billion in 2024 to $9.51 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors such as the complexity of diseases, educational campaigns, historical health incidents, the expansion of the healthcare sector, and advancements in technology have contributed to the growth observed in the historical period.

Anticipations are high for the quadrivalent market's significant evolution in the coming years, with projections estimating its worth to reach $13.91 billion in 2029, courtesy of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. Factors such as global health occurrences, competitive influences, educational initiatives, regulatory shifts, and changing disease trends contribute to this anticipated expansion within the forecast period. Key trends within this period paints a picture of disease prevalence, regulatory atmosphere, healthcare facilities development, consumer cognizance and knowledge, along with the competitive scenario.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Quadrivalent Market?

The increase in chronic and infectious diseases is projected to drive the expansion of the quadrivalent market in the future. Chronic illnesses are those which persist over a long period due to factors like genetics and lifestyle, whilst infectious illnesses are caused by agents such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, or protozoa. Quadrivalent vaccines play a crucial role in circumventing severe infections and the morbidity and mortality linked to them, as well as illnesses other than the specific ones they aim to combat. These vaccines are utilized to prevent chronic (non-communicable) diseases where infectious agents contribute to carcinogenesis. For example, in September 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based non-profit organization, released a report stating that during Week 37, 0.5% of examined specimens tested positive for influenza, with 91.4% being influenza A and 8.6% influenza B. Furthermore, from October 1, 2023 (Week 40), cumulatively 8.7% of specimens tested positive, with 69.2% being influenza A and 30.8% influenza B. This signifies an elevated overall positivity rate and an increase in influenza B cases over time. Thus, the growing occurrence of chronic and infectious diseases underpins the growth of the quadrivalent market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Quadrivalent Market?

Major players in the Quadrivalent include:

• AstraZeneca Plc

• Serum Institute of India Private Limited

• Sanofi S.A.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• CSL Limited

• Bharat Biotech International Limited

• Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Quadrivalent Industry?

The trend of product innovations is on the rise in the quadrivalent market, capturing a great deal of attention. Many significant players in the quadrivalent arena are zeroing in on producing inventive solutions to consolidate their standing. For example, AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical firm headquartered in the UK, introduced FluMist quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccination Live, Intranasal), an FDA-endorsed nasal spray influenza vaccine for individuals between the ages of 2 and 49, in September 2022. This needle-free nasal spray is a live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV), obtainable in trivalent or quadrivalent variations, and is included in the majority of health insurance schemes in addition to the children's vaccine program.

What Segments Are Covered In The Quadrivalent Market Report?

The quadrivalent market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Intradermal Shot, Intramuscular Injection, Nasal Spray

2) By Technology: Conjugated, Live, Inactivated, Recombinant, Toxoid, Other Technologies

3) By Disease: Cancer, Hepatitis, Pneumococcal Disease, COVID-19, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningococcal Disease, Polio, Rotavirus, Other Diseases

4) By Age Group: Pediatric, Adult

5) By Distribution Channel: Hospital And Pharmacy, Government Suppliers, Other Channels (NGOs)

Subsegments:

1) By Intradermal Shot: Standard Intradermal Injection, Needle-Free Intradermal Delivery

2) By Intramuscular Injection: Standard Intramuscular Injection, Adjuvanted Intramuscular Injection

3) By Nasal Spray: Live Attenuated Nasal Spray, Inactivated Nasal Spray

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Quadrivalent Market?

In 2024, the quadrivalent market was dominated by North America. The report on the quadrivalent market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

