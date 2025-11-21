IAOTP Recognized as the Premier Professional Organization in the World Launches 2 more Businesses

IAOTP has recently launched the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) and Bombshell Boss Babes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals ( IAOTP ) continues to set the global benchmark for professional recognition, earning a reputation as the best in the business for honoring and elevating the world’s most accomplished individuals across every industry.With Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, at the helm, the organization stands out for its unmatched selectivity, elite vetting standards, and world-class member experience. Unlike pay-to-play memberships or automated associations, IAOTP’s selection process involves a rigorous nomination panel, comprehensive review of achievements, and evaluation of leadership, credibility, and impact.“Our mission is simple,” said Cirami. “We honor the best of the best and provide them with the global platform they deserve. Our honorees at IAOTP have perseverance, resilience and passion for the work they do. They see the importance of empowering each other, inspiring each other and lifting each other up. It is not just about the awards and the accolades, we are a family."A Selection Process That Sets IAOTP ApartIAOTP’s credibility begins with its strict vetting process. Each nominee is assessed based on professional accomplishments, contributions to their field, community involvement, and ethical standing. Only the top 1% of professionals—verified and vetted—are invited to join. IAOTP's 2026 panel will include rockstars in their industries such as Celebrity Officiant Susan Noles , Dr. Erika Wichro, Kimberly Olson, Ken Winans, Christine Nielsen, Dr. James Cooley, Chief Gene Saunders, Amy Forsythe, Dr. Ramzan Zakir, Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, Miss Universe Michelle McLean, Lynn Lessell, Susan Zemser Israel, Siobhan Calderbank and Dr. Shahnoz Rustamova.Unmatched Global Exposure and VisibilityIAOTP is renowned for its ability to elevate members worldwide through high-impact media and branding opportunities, including:Featured stories in TIP MagazineBroadcast interviews on TIP RadioGlobal press releases distributed to over 200 media outlets including Fox, ABC, NBC, Pix 11 etcPrestigious Planet Hollywood Billboards, Nasdaq Times Square billboards, Nashville BillboardsInternational Best Selling Collaborative Publications such as Top 50 Fearless Leaders and Top 25 Global Impact LeadersProfessional photoshoots and branding supportQuarterly Zoom MeetingsAnnual Summer Soiree EventsSpotlight BiographiesExposure in the Wall Street JournalThis level of exposure is unique to IAOTP and cements its place as the leading professional recognition company internationally.Luxury Events That Define ExcellenceIAOTP’s annual events, retreats, and red-carpet galas are celebrated for their elegance and production quality. The upcoming IAOTP Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio in Las Vegas on December 13, 2025, is expected to be the most remarkable yet, honoring top professionals from around the world in a glamorous atmosphere.Integrity, Prestige, and Proven LeadershipUnder Cirami’s leadership, IAOTP has grown into a global authority in professional recognition. The organization remains deeply committed to spotlighting individuals who demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership within their fields.“IAOTP is more than an association,” Cirami added. “It is a community of high-achieving professionals who are shaping industries and making a difference globally. But do not just take my word for it ask our honorees how they have benefitted from our organization. We have hundreds of testimonials and we pride ourselves in customer satisfaction. With IAOTP it is never about quantity but quality!"About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an exclusive, invitation-only networking organization dedicated to recognizing the achievements of the world’s top professionals. IAOTP provides members with unparalleled visibility, media exposure, and opportunities to connect with influential leaders across the globe.For more information

