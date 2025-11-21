Ozan Özerk Strengthens Transatlantic Dialogue as MSB.us Expands Its U.S. Footprint

When regulation is consistent, businesses know how to build long-term solutions. That trust is what keeps markets functioning” — Dr Ozan Ozerk

WASHINGTON, D.C, DC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fintech founder Dr. Ozan Özerk took part in high-level meetings in Washington, D.C. as part of the UKUS Crypto Alliance delegation, meeting senior U.S. policymakers to discuss digital asset oversight and the future of cross-border financial services.The delegation met with SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce, followed by discussions with Senator Cynthia Lummis, a leading voice on digital asset legislation. Topics included ongoing work within the SEC’s Crypto Task Force, current conditions affecting regulatory alignment, and how U.K.–U.S. cooperation can encourage responsible innovation. These conversations are particularly relevant to Özerk, whose U.S. business interests depend on stable rules and transparent oversight.Founded in 2017 by Dr. Özerk and incorporated in Delaware, MSB USA Inc. is a U.S.-based fintech headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company is licensed and regulated as a money services business, providing account rails and payment solutions for business clients ranging from marketplaces and merchants to exchanges and firms that manage high-volume transactions. It holds money transmitter licenses in 45 states and is registered with FinCEN, undergoing both state and financial audits through leading industry firms .MSB.us offers custodial and hosted U.S. dollar account services, enabling clients to move funds through wire, ACH, Fedwire, SWIFT, and through its partners, stablecoins, supporting both domestic and cross-border transactions. Its API-driven model provides access to payment rails across 45 major currencies via contracted global partners. This makes the company a relevant participant in today’s policy debates, where the intersection of digital assets, payments infrastructure, and state-level regulation remains a central issue.For Özerk, the Washington meetings were an opportunity to add a practical industry perspective to the ongoing dialogue. “When regulation is consistent, businesses know how to build long-term solutions. That trust is what keeps markets functioning,” he noted after the delegation’s discussions. His view aligns with the broader purpose of the UKUS Crypto Alliance: to reduce fragmentation and improve cooperation between two of the world’s most influential financial jurisdictions.Senator Lummis’s work on federal digital asset legislation and the SEC’s focus on investor protection shaped much of the day’s conversation. Both themes matter for companies like MSB.us, which must navigate rigorous state oversight while adapting to developments at the federal level. By engaging directly with the policymakers shaping these rules, Özerk continues to position MSB.us within the regulatory mainstream at a time when clarity and stability are crucial for the sector.As digital finance grows more global, Dr. Ozan Ozerk’s approach illustrates how regulated firms can contribute to safer financial markets. Ozerk’s involvement in the Washington visit highlights both the strategic importance of U.S.–U.K. cooperation and the role regulated fintechs can play in building a secure future for cross-border payments.

